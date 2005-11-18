Texans place Wade on IR



HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have placed T Todd Wade on the Reserve/Injured list after he suffered torn right knee ligaments last Sunday against Indianapolis. To fill Wade's spot on the roster, the Texans have signed four-year veteran G Tyson Walter to their active roster.



Walter, drafted in the sixth round out of Ohio State in 2002, spent the past three seasons with Dallas before being released prior to the start of the regular season.





