Texans place Wells on IR

*

*HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have placed RB Jonathan Wells on the Reserve/Injured list after he suffered a bruised thigh last Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. To fill Wells' spot on the roster, the Texans have signed RB Jason Anderson to their active roster from the practice squad.



The second-year player was on injured reserve during the 2004 season with a broken ankle with the Texans. To take Anderson's place on the practice squad, the Texans have signed DE Elliott Harris.





