Texans players excited for start of training camp | As Seen On Social

Texans players excited for start of training camp

Jul 25, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer



NFL players are just like us.

With the fast-approaching start of Houston Texans training camp, players flexed their excitement on social media, saying goodbye to their summer vacations and hello to the start of a new season of football.

Veterans reported to NRG Stadium today. Is Laremy Tunsil an overpacker like some? (You know who you are.)

WR Alex Bachman says all the extra bags are a good sign.

TE Dalton Schultz tweeted out this picture with rookie WR Tank Dell on the eve of camp.

C.J. Stroud, along with some offensive players like Schultz and Dell got together for some summer workouts during the break following the Texans offseason program.

Check out Jon Weeks and Shaquille Griffin signing off from their summer workouts:

The Texans will kick off training camp on Wednesday, July 26 at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Related Content

news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 2

From offensive improvement to a QB rotation during team drills, here are the hottest headlines from Day 2 of Houston Texans training camp.

news

Position Breakdowns: Offensive Linemen

John Harris preps fans for Training Camp by breaking down each position and evaluating who could potentially make the 53-man roster. Next up, offensive linemen.

news

VanderBlog: Day One, In the Sun

Marc Vandermeer reports on the 50 yard line for Texans Training Camp day one.

news

WR John Metchie III makes training camp debut

Wide receiver John Metchie III made his highly-anticipated return to football when the Houston Texans opened training camp on Wednesday.

news

DeMeco Drops: 'There's a lot of competition that has to go on'

Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans addresses the media ahead of 2023 Training Camp presented by Xfinity

news

Harris Hits: Training Camp Observations Day #1

John Harris shares his Day One observations on Harris Hits

news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 1

Check out the hottest headlines from the first day of Texans training camp, including the latest on John Metchie III, Tytus Howard and more.

news

Ranking the Shaqs, supernatural thoughts with Shaquill Griffin | Drew's Dozen

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV found out quite a bit during his 1-on-1 with DB Shaquill Griffin. The duo discussed twins, ghosts, barbecue, teammates who pump Griffin up and much more.

news

Position Breakdowns: Wide Receivers

John Harris preps fans for Training Camp by breaking down each position and evaluating who could potentially make the 53-man roster. Next up, wide receivers.

news

'Jalen Rules': former coaches, current teammates on Jalen Pitre

DB Jalen Pitre is primed for a big 2023...and beyond. Over the course of the spring and early summer, former coaches and current Texans teammates and coaches described some of the things that set the young safety apart from others.

news

Position Breakdowns: Defensive Backs

John Harris preps fans for Training Camp by breaking down each position and evaluating who could potentially make the 53-man roster. Next up, defensive backs.

