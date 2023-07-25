Texans players excited for start of training camp | As Seen On Social

NFL players are just like us.
With the fast-approaching start of Houston Texans training camp, players flexed their excitement on social media, saying goodbye to their summer vacations and hello to the start of a new season of football.
Veterans reported to NRG Stadium today. Is Laremy Tunsil an overpacker like some? (You know who you are.)
WR Alex Bachman says all the extra bags are a good sign.
TE Dalton Schultz tweeted out this picture with rookie WR Tank Dell on the eve of camp.
C.J. Stroud, along with some offensive players like Schultz and Dell got together for some summer workouts during the break following the Texans offseason program.
Check out Jon Weeks and Shaquille Griffin signing off from their summer workouts:
The Texans will kick off training camp on Wednesday, July 26 at the Houston Methodist Training Center.