Texans re-sign Banks





HOUSTON -The Houston Texans announced today that they have re-signed free agent QB Tony Banks and signed unrestricted free agent LB Frank Chamberlin. The Houston Texans announced today that they have re-signed free agent QB Tony Banks and signed unrestricted free agent LB Frank Chamberlin.

Banks (6-4, 230) enters his fourth season with the Texans. Last season, the ten-year veteran, appeared in five games completing one of two passes for 16 yards.

Banks, the team's backup quarterback, played in seven games in 2003, starting three when starter David Carr was hampered by injury. Banks finished 2-1 as a starter, completing 63 of 102 passes for 693 yards.

Chamberlin (6-1, 238) has spent the past two seasons with the Cincinnati Benagls. The five-year veteran was originally drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the 2001 draft. The former Boston College Eagle was placed on the Reserve/Injured list with a torn bicep he suffered in the 2004 preseason.

Known for his special teams contributions, Chamberlin has totaled 38 career special team stops, while appearing in 48 games. On defense, he has 44 career tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. **

Following are the free agents the Texans have signed from other teams: **

LB Morlon Greenwood (6-0, 238) Last Team: Miami

CB Lewis Sanders (6-1, 210) Last Team: Cleveland

LB Frank Chamberlin (6-1, 238) Last Team: Cincinnati **

Following are the free agents the Texans have re-signed: **

QB Tony Banks (6-4, 230)

FB Jarrod Baxter (6-1, 243)

CB Jason Bell (6-0, 186)

DL Jerry Deloach (6-2, 335)

CB Demarcus Faggins (5-10, 178)

NT Junior Ioane (6-4, 332)

FB Moran Norris (6-1, 250)

NT Seth Payne (6-4, 315)

LB DaShon Polk (6-2, 240)