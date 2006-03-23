Texans re-sign four free agents

* HOUSTON* – The Houston Texans have re-signed exclusive rights free agent Shantee Orr, along with unrestricted free agents LB Frank Chamberlin, LB DaShon Polk and SS Ramon Walker, it was announced today.
Orr (6-0, 241) led the team with seven sacks from his outside linebacker position in 2005. He played in all 16 games with 12 starts last season and finished the year with a career high 47 tackles, four forced fumbles and a pass defensed. He has played in 26 games with 12 starts through two seasons and ranks third in team history with nine career sacks.
Chamberlin (6-1, 241) saw action in nine games last season primarily on special teams, where he finished with five tackles. The six-year veteran has played in 56 career games with three starts, registering 44 total tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, and two passes defensed. He has 43 career special teams tackles.
Polk (6-2, 246) played in all 16 games in 2005, starting 11 at buc linebacker. He became the starter when LB Kailee Wong was placed on injured reserve following Week 5. The seventh-year finished second on the team with 135 tackles (75 solos) and registered 3.5 sacks, six QB pressures, three forced fumbles and a pass defensed. Polk has played in 85 games with 16 starts in six pro seasons. His career totals include 215 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed.
Walker (6-0, 212) played in all 16 games last year and led the team with 18 special
teams tackles (12 solos). He also recorded the team's only punt block of the
year in Week 17 at San Francisco. Walker has played in 36 games with one start
in his four-year career, recording seven tackles on defense, 44 special teams
stops, two blocked punts and a blocked field goal.