Texans re-sign four free agents

* HOUSTON* – The Houston Texans have re-signed exclusive rights free agent Shantee Orr, along with unrestricted free agents LB Frank Chamberlin, LB DaShon Polk and SS Ramon Walker, it was announced today.

Orr (6-0, 241) led the team with seven sacks from his outside linebacker position in 2005. He played in all 16 games with 12 starts last season and finished the year with a career high 47 tackles, four forced fumbles and a pass defensed. He has played in 26 games with 12 starts through two seasons and ranks third in team history with nine career sacks.

Chamberlin (6-1, 241) saw action in nine games last season primarily on special teams, where he finished with five tackles. The six-year veteran has played in 56 career games with three starts, registering 44 total tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, and two passes defensed. He has 43 career special teams tackles.

Polk (6-2, 246) played in all 16 games in 2005, starting 11 at buc linebacker. He became the starter when LB Kailee Wong was placed on injured reserve following Week 5. The seventh-year finished second on the team with 135 tackles (75 solos) and registered 3.5 sacks, six QB pressures, three forced fumbles and a pass defensed. Polk has played in 85 games with 16 starts in six pro seasons. His career totals include 215 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed.