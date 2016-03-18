 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Texans re-sign RB Jonathan Grimes

Mar 18, 2016 at 06:08 AM

The Houston Texans re-signed free agent RB Jonathan Grimes. Terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Grimes rushed for a career-high 282 yards and one touchdown on 56 carries (5.0 avg.) last season for the Texans. He also caught a career-high 26 passes for 173 yards (6.7 avg.) and a receiving touchdown in his 14 games played. In Week 17 against Jacksonville (1/3/16), Grimes became the third player in Texans history to score a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game. Grimes, who played college football at William & Mary, has played in 41 career games with one start since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Texans in 2012. He had brief stints with the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2012 season before returning to the Texans in 2013.

Following are the free agents the Texans have signed (5):

S

Antonio Allen

(6-1, 210)

Unrestricted (New York Jets)

G

Jeff Allen

(6-4, 306)

Unrestricted (Kansas City)

C

Tony Bergstrom

(6-5, 315)

Unrestricted (Oakland)

RB

Lamar Miller

(5-10, 225)

Unrestricted (Miami)

QB

Brock Osweiler

(6-8, 240)

Unrestricted (Denver)

Following are the players the Texans have re-signed (7):

G/T

Jeff Adams

(6-7, 305)

Contract Extension

T

Chris Clark

(6-5, 305)

Unrestricted

RB

Jonathan Grimes

(5-10, 209)

Free Agent

CB

Charles James

(5-9, 179)

Contract Extension

P

Shane Lechler

(6-2, 237)

Unrestricted

K

Nick Novak

(6-0, 198)

Unrestricted

S

Eddie Pleasant

(5-10, 210)

Free Agent

Following are the players the Texans have made qualifying offers to (2):

CB

A.J. Bouye

(6-0, 191)

Restricted

OLB

John Simon

(6-1, 252)

Restricted

