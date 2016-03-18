Texans re-sign RB Jonathan Grimes

Grimes rushed for a career-high 282 yards and one touchdown on 56 carries (5.0 avg.) last season for the Texans. He also caught a career-high 26 passes for 173 yards (6.7 avg.) and a receiving touchdown in his 14 games played. In Week 17 against Jacksonville (1/3/16), Grimes became the third player in Texans history to score a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game. Grimes, who played college football at William & Mary, has played in 41 career games with one start since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Texans in 2012. He had brief stints with the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2012 season before returning to the Texans in 2013.