Texans really valuable, NFL really popular

Earlier this week, Forbes ranked the Texans as the 10th-most valuable sports franchise in the world with an estimated worth of $1.15 billion. Texans founder Bob McNair paid $700 million to the NFL to bring the expansion team to Houston in 1999.

It's a testament to the enormous popularity of the NFL that six of the 10 teams on the list are from the league, including the Texans and Dallas Cowboys (No. 2), Washington Redskins (No. 3), New England Patriots (No. 5) New York Giants (No. 8) and New York Jets (No. 9).

Interestingly enough, the No. 1-rated franchise on Forbes' list, English soccer side Manchester United, will be at Reliant Stadium one week from today to face off against the all-stars of Major League Soccer.