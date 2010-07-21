Texans really valuable, NFL really popular

Jul 21, 2010 at 11:54 AM

Earlier this week, Forbes ranked the Texans as the 10th-most valuable sports franchise in the world with an estimated worth of $1.15 billion. Texans founder Bob McNair paid $700 million to the NFL to bring the expansion team to Houston in 1999.

It's a testament to the enormous popularity of the NFL that six of the 10 teams on the list are from the league, including the Texans and Dallas Cowboys (No. 2), Washington Redskins (No. 3), New England Patriots (No. 5) New York Giants (No. 8) and New York Jets (No. 9).

Interestingly enough, the No. 1-rated franchise on Forbes' list, English soccer side Manchester United, will be at Reliant Stadium one week from today to face off against the all-stars of Major League Soccer.

Props and kudos to Drew Dougherty of Texans TV for keeping the blogs rolling while I was out on vacation (just got back from a 10-day trip to Hawaii... hey, writers need to recharge their batteries before training camp, too). We'll continue our position-by-position training camp preview tomorrow with a look at the Texans' cornerbacks.

