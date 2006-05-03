Texans release 10 players

May 03, 2006 at 10:27 AM

The Texans added seven players this past weekend through the annual league draft.

On Wednesday, they made more personnel moves by releasing 10 players, including running back Jason Anderson, linebacker Frank Chamberlin, defensive tackle Jerry Deloach, defensive end Quinn Dorsey, kicker Hayden Epstein, defensive tackle Junior Ioane, linebacker Zeke Moreno, fullback Moran Norris, guard Tupe Peko and center Todd Washington.

The team now has 69 players on its active roster. Linebacker Antwan Peek is a restricted free agent, while running back Jonathan Wells and tight end Marcellus Rivers are unrestricted free agents. The Texans also have nine players allocated to NFL Europe.



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

