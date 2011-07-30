Texans release Anderson, Okoye, Orlovsky





The Texans announced several transactions on Saturday afternoon, releasing three players while signing one.

They released quarterback wide receiver David Anderson, defensive tackle Amobi Okoye and quarterback Dan Orlovsky. They signed undrafted rookie free agent Darius Morris (6-4, 315), an offensive tackle from Temple.

Anderson, 28, developed into a dependable slot receiver after the Texans drafted him in the seventh round in 2006. He started eight games in 2009 and set career-highs with 38 catches for 370 yards. He had 11 catches for 117 yards last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

Orlovsky, 27, spent two seasons as a Texans backup after signing from the Detroit Lions in 2009. He took one regular-season snap in those two seasons. Matt Leinart is expected to replace him as the Texans' No. quarterback behind Matt Schaub.

Okoye, 24, was the youngest first-round draft pick in league history in 2007 at the age of 19. He set the Texans' rookie record with 5.5 sacks and started 58 of 64 games in four seasons. He had 3.0 sacks and led all Texans defensive linemen with a career-high 45 tackles last season.