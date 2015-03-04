Texans release Chris Myers

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have released C Chris Myers, it was announced today.
"Chris has been a mainstay on our offensive line for the past seven seasons," Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Rick Smith said. "He has been a consummate pro during his time here in Houston. Chris, his wife, Jenny, and his entire family have represented our organization in the Houston community with class. We appreciate his contributions and wish him the best as he continues his career."
Myers (6-4, 286), who was acquired by the Texans through a trade with the Denver Broncos on March 17, 2008, started all 112 games he played in Houston. Myers holds the NFL's longest active consecutive games played streak for an offensive linemen (153) and consecutive starts at center (128).
A sixth-round pick of Denver in 2005, the former University of Miami Hurricane has played in 153 games in his 10 NFL seasons and has appeared in six playoff games (four starts).