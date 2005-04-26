Texans release Glenn

HOUSTON -The Houston Texans have released CB Aaron Glenn, it was announced today.

Glenn, a 12-year veteran, spent the past three seasons with the Texans following his selection in the 2002 expansion draft from the New York Jets.

"We want to thank Aaron Glenn for all that he's done for the Houston Texans both on and off the field," Texans GM Charley Casserly said. "He's been a very fine player for us. He was one of our first Pro Bowl players and we wish him well as he goes forward in his career."



Glenn (5-9, 185), a former Texas A&M Aggie, was a first-round selection of the Jets in the 1994 draft. He has earned three Pro Bowl invitations during his career.



"I have tremendous respect for Aaron Glenn," Texans head coach Dom Capers said. "I appreciate all that he has done for us in the time that he's been here. He set the tone as far as leadership and work ethic for our franchise over the first three years. He's the type of player you enjoy coaching. You hate to lose him, but it's the nature of the business and we wish Aaron Glenn nothing but the best."