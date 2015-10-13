Texans release unofficial depth chart for Jacksonville matchup

Oct 13, 2015 at 05:31 AM

The Houston Texans (1-4) will try to break a two-game losing streak and win their first divisional game of the year when they travel to Jacksonville on Sunday to take on the Jaguars (1-4). Kickoff at EverBank Field is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Both teams hold a 1-4 record this season and an 0-1 mark in divisional play. Houston is also looking for its first win on the road in 2015, having previously lost the first two at Carolina and Atlanta. The Texans lead in the all-time series with the Jaguars, 15-11, and have won seven out of the last nine matchups, including the last two in 2014.

In Week 5, Houston fell to Indianapolis, 27-20, on Thursday Night Football at NRG Stadium. Despite the loss, WR DeAndre Hopkins caught a career-high 11 passes for 169 yards and currently leads the NFL in receiving yards (578), while ranking second in receptions (42). Both of those totals are the highest marks through the first five games of a season in team history. WR Jaelen Strong became the first player in franchise history to score two receiving touchdowns in his first career game against the Colts. He was also the first NFL player to find the end zone on the first two receptions of his career since Jaguars WR Allen Hurns did so in Week 1 of the 2014 campaign.

QB Brian Hoyer entered the game in the second quarter last week and notched the fifth 300-yard passing game of his career, while finishing with his third-highest passer rating (116.6) in a game. The Texans are averaging 300.0 net passing yards and 396.2 total net yards per game this season, which rank fourth and fifth in the league, respectively. Defensively, Houston is allowing teams to convert only 30.8 percent of their third down opportunities, which ranks second in the NFL.

The Jaguars are coming off a 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. QB Blake Bortles posted career highs in touchdown passes (four) and passer rating (125.4), while registering his second career 300-yard passing game. WR Allen Robinson tied a career-high with two receiving touchdowns in the contest.

You can see the full depth chart below.

depthchartJax.PNG
