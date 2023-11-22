Rookie DE Dylan Horton to be out for indefinite period of time

Nov 22, 2023 at 03:53 PM
Houston Texans Staff
231122-horton

The Texans will be without rookie Dylan Horton for an indefinite period of time. 

Through the team, he released a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Statement from Houston Texans DE Dylan Horton:

"I'm currently dealing with a personal health matter that will keep me away from the team for an indefinite period of time. I want to thank my family, my teammates and the entire Houston Texans organization for the support and care they have already provided me. I will provide updates from time to time, but my main focus right now is on my health and recovery. Thank you and God bless."

The defensive end, who was drafted in the fourth round out of TCU this April, has appeared in all 10 games for the Texans in 2023. 

He has a tackle for loss, a fumble recovery and 13 total tackles for the defense this season. 

Horton grew up in Frisco, Texas, which is north of Dallas.

