Texans Roundup: Houston Texans vs. New York Giants

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Welcome to Texans Roundup, your weekly look at the numbers, trends and milestones shaping the Houston Texans' upcoming matchup. From team rankings and player accomplishments to notable streaks and league-wide context, Texans Roundup highlights the stats and storylines to know before kickoff.
Texans vs. Giants Week 7: What to Know
- Where: Reliant Stadium, as the Texans return home in Week 7.
- Series: The Giants lead the all-time regular-season series 5-1 heading into the seventh meeting between the franchises.
- Player of the Week: QB C.J. Stroud was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 312 yards and three touchdowns against Jacksonville.
- Big-play threat: WR Jaylin Noel ranks second in the NFL in both yards per reception (19.6) and all-purpose yards (782).
- Welcome back: WR Tank Dell is set to play in his first NFL game in 673 days.
Texans vs. Giants Week 7 Matchup Preview and Team Rankings
The Houston Texans return to Reliant Stadium in Week 7 to host the New York Giants in the seventh regular-season meeting between the two franchises. New York holds a 5-1 advantage in the all-time regular-season series, including a 24-16 win in the most recent matchup on Nov. 13, 2022.
Houston's offense enters the week ranked 10th in the NFL in total offense (355.0 yards per game) and tied for 14th in scoring offense (24.0 points per game). Defensively, the Texans rank 15th in total defense (329.0 yards allowed per game) and 20th in scoring defense (23.8 points allowed per game).
The Giants rank 16th in total offense (333.7 yards per game) and are tied for 18th in scoring offense (22.7 points per game). On defense, New York ranks 14th in total defense (325.7 yards allowed per game) and 19th in scoring defense (23.3 points allowed per game).
C.J. Stroud Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
C.J. Stroud earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after leading the Texans to a 34-31 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. Stroud completed 24 of 34 passes (70.6%) for 312 yards and three touchdowns with a 116.3 passer rating. He also engineered a seven-play, 36-yard game-winning drive, the eighth game-winning drive of his career.
It was Stroud's first game with 300 passing yards and three touchdowns since Nov. 5, 2023, against Tampa Bay. He is one of three AFC quarterbacks this season to reach those marks in a victory.
C.J. Stroud's 2026 Stats: Second in the NFL in Passing Yards
Through six games, Stroud has completed 143 of 219 passes (65.3%) for 1,714 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception, good for a 100.9 passer rating. His 1,714 passing yards rank second in the NFL, and his five games with at least 250 passing yards are tied for the most in the league this season.
Jaylin Noel's Breakout Season: Big Plays and All-Purpose Yards
Jaylin Noel kept his breakout season rolling in Week 6 with four catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. Two of those receptions went for 25 or more yards, giving him five catches of 25-plus yards this season. Among players with at least 15 receptions, Noel ranks second in the NFL at 19.6 yards per reception.
Noel enters Week 7 with 782 all-purpose yards, the second-most in the NFL and the third-most through six games in Texans franchise history.
Calen Bullock's 10th Career Interception Puts Him in Rare Company
S Calen Bullock recorded the 10th interception of his career in Week 6, tying for the fourth-most interceptions by any player since he entered the NFL in 2024. With 144 tackles, 25 passes defensed and 10 interceptions, Bullock is one of only four safeties since 1999 to reach all three marks within his first 40 career games.
Texans Milestones to Watch vs. Giants
No. 1 WR Tank Dell: Dell is set to play in his first NFL game in 673 days. A third-round pick (69th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft, Dell has 98 receptions for 1,376 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 25 career games.
No. 24 CB Derek Stingley Jr.: With one pass defensed, Stingley would tie CB Marcus Coleman for the fifth-most passes defensed in franchise history (56).
No. 51 DE Will Anderson Jr.: With one tackle for loss, Anderson would tie Justin Houston for the 10th-most tackles for loss (57) by a player in his first four NFL seasons (since 1999).