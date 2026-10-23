Texans Roundup: Houston Texans vs. New York Giants

Texans vs. Giants Week 7: What to Know

Where: Reliant Stadium, as the Texans return home in Week 7.

Reliant Stadium, as the Texans return home in Week 7. Series: The Giants lead the all-time regular-season series 5-1 heading into the seventh meeting between the franchises.

The Giants lead the all-time regular-season series 5-1 heading into the seventh meeting between the franchises. Player of the Week: QB C.J. Stroud was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 312 yards and three touchdowns against Jacksonville.

QB C.J. Stroud was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 312 yards and three touchdowns against Jacksonville. Big-play threat: WR Jaylin Noel ranks second in the NFL in both yards per reception (19.6) and all-purpose yards (782).

WR Jaylin Noel ranks second in the NFL in both yards per reception (19.6) and all-purpose yards (782). Welcome back: WR Tank Dell is set to play in his first NFL game in 673 days.

Texans vs. Giants Week 7 Matchup Preview and Team Rankings

The Houston Texans return to Reliant Stadium in Week 7 to host the New York Giants in the seventh regular-season meeting between the two franchises. New York holds a 5-1 advantage in the all-time regular-season series, including a 24-16 win in the most recent matchup on Nov. 13, 2022.

Houston's offense enters the week ranked 10th in the NFL in total offense (355.0 yards per game) and tied for 14th in scoring offense (24.0 points per game). Defensively, the Texans rank 15th in total defense (329.0 yards allowed per game) and 20th in scoring defense (23.8 points allowed per game).

The Giants rank 16th in total offense (333.7 yards per game) and are tied for 18th in scoring offense (22.7 points per game). On defense, New York ranks 14th in total defense (325.7 yards allowed per game) and 19th in scoring defense (23.3 points allowed per game).

C.J. Stroud Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week