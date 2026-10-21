Week 7 Injury Report | Texans vs Giants

Houston Texans
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|WED
|LB
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|Knee
|DNP
|S
|Reed Blankenship
|Concussion / Hand
|DNP
|T
|Trent Brown
|Wrist
|DNP
|T
|Blake Fisher
|Thumb
|DNP
|RB
|David Montgomery
|Groin
|DNP
|S
|Jalen Pitre
|Shoulder
|DNP
|TE
|Dalton Schultz
|Quad
|DNP
|DE
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Not Injury Related - Rest
|LP
|DE
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Knee
|LP
|WR
|Nico Collins
|Not Injury Related - Rest
|LP
|DE
|Logan Hall
|Knee
|LP
|LB
|Henry To'oTo'o
|Shoulder
|LP
|WR
|Tank Dell
|Knee
|FP
New York Giants
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|WED
|LB
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Shoulder
|DNP
|OL
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|Calf
|DNP
|DB
|Jevon Holland
|Concussion
|DNP
|OL
|Marcus Mbow
|Knee
|DNP
|DB
|Greg Newsome
|Concussion
|DNP
|OL
|Andrew Thomas
|Groin
|DNP
|DB
|Paulson Adebo
|Knee
|LP
|DB
|Colton Hood
|Concussion (non-contact)
|LP
|TE
|Theo Johnson
|Neck
|LP
|WR
|Charlie Jones
|Achilles
|LP
|DB
|Tyler Nubin
|Neck
|LP
|P
|Jordan Stout
|Right Knee
|LP
|LB
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|Illness
|LP
|TE
|Thomas Fidone
|Shoulder
|FP
|WR
|Darnell Mooney
|Neck
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed