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Week 7 Injury Report | Texans vs Giants

Week 7 injury updates presented by Shariff Injury Lawyers for the Houston Texans versus New York Giants game.

Oct 21, 2026 at 04:20 PM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
REG7- injuryreport

Houston Texans

PositionPlayerInjuryWED
LBAzeez Al-ShaairKneeDNP
SReed BlankenshipConcussion / HandDNP
TTrent BrownWristDNP
TBlake FisherThumbDNP
RBDavid MontgomeryGroinDNP
SJalen PitreShoulderDNP
TEDalton SchultzQuadDNP
DEWill Anderson Jr.Not Injury Related - RestLP
DEJadeveon ClowneyKneeLP
WRNico CollinsNot Injury Related - RestLP
DELogan HallKneeLP
LBHenry To'oTo'oShoulderLP
WRTank DellKneeFP

New York Giants

PositionPlayerInjuryWED
LBTremaine EdmundsShoulderDNP
OLJermaine EluemunorCalfDNP
DBJevon HollandConcussionDNP
OLMarcus MbowKneeDNP
DBGreg NewsomeConcussionDNP
OLAndrew ThomasGroinDNP
DBPaulson AdeboKneeLP
DBColton HoodConcussion (non-contact)LP
TETheo JohnsonNeckLP
WRCharlie JonesAchillesLP
DBTyler NubinNeckLP
PJordan StoutRight KneeLP
LBKayvon ThibodeauxIllnessLP
TEThomas FidoneShoulderFP
WRDarnell MooneyNeckFP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed
REG7 - h2w

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