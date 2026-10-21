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Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Stroud's honor comes after his stellar performance in the team’s 34-37 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 in London.

Oct 21, 2026 at 11:03 AM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
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HOUSTON – Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced today.

In Week 6, Stroud earned a 116.3 passer rating while completing 24-of-34 (70.6%) passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 victory against Jacksonville. Stroud led the Texans offense on a seven-play, 36-yard game-winning drive in the win, the eighth game-winning drive of his career.

Stroud's 312 passing yards and three touchdowns mark his second career game with at least 300 passing yards and three touchdowns, and his first since Nov. 5, 2023, versus Tampa Bay. His 312 passing yards were the second-highest mark in the AFC in Week 6, and he notched the highest passer rating in the NFL in Week 6 with 116.3. Stroud is one of three AFC quarterbacks this season to record at least 300 passing yards and three touchdowns in a win.

On the year, Stroud has completed 143-of-219 (64.0%) passes for 1,714 yards, nine passing touchdowns and one interception for a passer rating of 100.9. Stroud ranks second in the NFL in passing yards and is tied for first for completions of at least 20 yards (25). He has thrown for at least 300 yards in three of his six games.

This marks the former Offensive Rookie of the Year's fourth AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor of his career. He becomes the first Texans player to earn AFC Player of the Week honors this season.

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