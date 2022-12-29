Untitled-2

Over the past few months, we've collected data from social media, fan focus groups, current players, Houston Texans Legends and more. Now, we want to hear from all of you » Take the survey.

You asked, CEO and Chair Cal McNair listened.

The Texans are in the process of exploring possible uniform changes, starting with fan surveys and focus groups. The idea was first discussed publicly by Chair and CEO Cal McNair on a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session prior to the start of the 2022 season.

Screen Shot 2022-12-27 at 2.19.48 PM copy

"We have already engaged the NFL to better understand the process to formally start a fan research study and the timeline and guidelines if the fan research steered towards change. No promises but we will challenge everything, and we won't be afraid to evolve," said McNair in September.

Focus groups are taking place with fans while Texans Legends will also have a session and the players themselves are getting a chance to give their input as well. Opinions are being sourced on color, jersey and helmet design.

The Texans have featured Deep Steel Blue, Battle Red and Liberty White as part of their uniform design since the inception of the franchise. In 2023, the Texans introduced the first significant uniform change with the Battle Red Helmet and received overwhelming support. This inspired the team to explore the possibility of making additional changes.

The team has also previously used different combinations of Battle Red jerseys with Battle Red pants or Deep Steel Blue pants on Battle Red Day. This effort could lead to much bigger changes as the team explores new options.

This season, the Texans released a new line of merchandise including t-shirts and jackets featuring an "H" representing Houston. The overwhelming popularity of the H-Town merch has inspired the team to release multiple versions, quickly becoming the top selling merch on gameday.

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications Doug Vosik appeared on Sports Radio 610 and expanded on the process.

"With Cal's leadership we were already behind the scenes working with the NFL to find out what the process would look like. The amazing reaction from the fanbase and the city to the Battle Red helmet is what sparked all this. It gave us the confidence to explore new grounds. We're finally at the phase where we can get those opinions through surveys and focus groups," said Vosik.

While the team is working steadily towards the possible 2024 uniform changes, the Texans are not wasting any time in taking fan feedback on the end zones. The team added Houston to the north end zone and painted both of the end zones red for Battle Red Day and Deep Steel Blue for the remainder of the 2023 season.

There's much work to be done and many factors to take into consideration but Texans uniforms in the future could have a new look after the process is complete.

Over the past few months, we've collected data from social media, fan focus groups, current players, Houston Texans Legends and more. Now, we want to hear from all of you » Take the survey.

📸 | First look at the Battle Red Helmet

The Houston Texans unveiled a new Battle Red Helmet worn during the 2022 Season.

RedHelmet_0012
1 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0001
2 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0005
3 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0013
4 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0007
5 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0006
6 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0004
7 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0003
8 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0002
9 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0009
10 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0015
11 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0016
12 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0019
13 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
back to top

Related Content

news

Laremy Tunsil's goal is to be All-Pro | Daily Brew

Laremy Tunsil has three Pro Bowl nods under his belt, but the Houston Texans starting left tackle has his sights set on First-Team All-Pro.

news

Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 17) | Know Your Foe

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down a much-improved Jacksonville Jaguars team heading into Week 17.

news

What are the Jaguars are saying about the Texans? | Enemy Intel

Read what the Jacksonville coaches and players are saying about the Texans ahead of the Week 17 matchup.

news

Lovie Smith hands out three game balls after win | Daily Brew

Head Coach Lovie Smith handed out three game balls following the Houston Texans' Week 16 victory against the Tennessee Titans.

Advertising