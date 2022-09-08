Cal McNair answers fan questions on Reddit

Cal: I have so many! The obvious answers are the first game against the Cowboys, the playoff-clinching win against the Bengals or any playoff victory. But if you're looking for a more unique answer, I have a couple favorites. The first one is the "Ron Dayne Game" when we beat the Colts for the first time in 2006. Ronny Dayne had about 150 yards and two touchdowns. Kris Brown kicked the game-winning field goal, it was awesome! The Colts ended up winning the Super Bowl that season (unfortunately over Lovie's Bears). The other one that jumps to mind is T.J. Yates' first start in 2011. We had lost Schaub and Leinart for the season, so T.J. stepped in and our entire team rallied behind him. The defense was fantastic, and I'll never forget the crowd that day. What about you? What are your favorites?