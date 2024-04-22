Texans Shop at NRG Stadium closed April 22, re-opens 10am Tuesday with brand new jerseys and merchandise

On April 23, the Houston Texans are releasing four brand new, fan-inspired uniforms.
To prepare for the release day, the Texans Shop at NRG Stadium will be closed on Monday, April 22. It will re-open at 10:00 a.m. CT on April 23.
The Texans Team Shop will also have a pop-up location on the Avenida Plaza outside of the George R. Brown Convention Center beginning April 24 from 1-8pm.
The 2024 Draft Party presented by Modelo will take place at Avenida Plaza on April 26 beginning at 5pm CT. Fans can find more information on the Draft Party and RSVP here.
Team Shop at NRG Stadium Hours
The Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium will have the following hours during Uniform Release Week:
- April 22: CLOSED
- April 23: 10am-5pm
- April 24: 10am-6pm
- April 25: 10am-6pm
- April 26: 10am-6pm
- April 27: 10am-6pm
Team Shop pop-up at Avenida Plaza at the George R. Brown Convention Center
- April 24: 1-8pm
- April 25: 1-8pm
- April 26 1-10pm | Texans Draft Party presented by Modelo begins at 5pm at Avenida Plaza
- APril 27: 10am-6pm