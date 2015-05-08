Texans sign all seven NFL draft picks

May 08, 2015 at 02:30 AM

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have signed all seven members of the team's 2015 draft class, it was announced today. CB Kevin Johnson (first round), LB Benardrick McKinney (second round), WR Jaelen Strong (third round), WR Keith Mumphery (fifth round), LB Reshard Cliett (sixth round), DT Christian Covington (sixth round) and RB Kenny Hilliard (seventh round) signed with the Texans today. Terms of their contracts were not disclosed.

Johnson was selected by the Texans with the 16th overall pick of the first round. He played in 47 career games at Wake Forest, starting the last 41 contests he appeared in for the Demon Deacons. Johnson recorded 191 tackles (125 solo), seven interceptions, 35 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in four seasons. His career pass breakups total ranks fourth in school history.

Houston traded up in the second round to select McKinney with the 43rd overall pick in the draft. He is one of the all-time great linebackers in Mississippi State history, becoming the program's first first-team All-America linebacker since 1999. In 2014, McKinney started all 13 games and for the second straight year, was the Bulldogs' top tackler, recording 71 with eight tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, four passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He played in 39 career games (36 starts) in three seasons and recorded 244 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, seven passes defensed and six fumble recoveries.

The Texans moved up in the third round as well to draft Strong with the 70th overall pick. He saw action in 26 career games in two seasons at Arizona State, making 157 receptions for 2,287 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. His career receptions total ranks fifth all-time in school history. In 2014, Strong tallied four All-America Awards including Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com and ESPN.com. His 82 receptions that year are the third-most in a single-season in school history, while his 1,165 receiving yards placed him in a tie for fifth. Strong also added 10 touchdowns on the year.

Mumphery was drafted in the fifth round (175th overall) of the draft. As a three-year starter at flanker and four-year letterwinner at Michigan State, he recorded 88 catches for 1,348 yards (15.3 avg.) and seven touchdowns in 54 career games (26 starts). Mumphery also had 14 carries for 125 yards (8.9 avg.) and one touchdown in his career.

Cliett was selected by Houston in the sixth round (211th overall) of the draft. He saw action in 42 games in four seasons at South Florida, starting 27 contests. Cliett recorded 139 career tackles (95 solo), 9.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. As a team captain in 2014, he led USF with a career-high 6.0 sacks.

Covington was drafted by the Texans in the sixth round with the 216th overall pick. In 33 career games at Rice, he contributed with 122 tackles (78 solo), 13.0 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. As a redshirt sophomore in 2013, Covington posted career highs of 59 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and three passes defensed, as he was named First Team All-Conference USA by league coaches. He is the first Rice interior defensive lineman drafted since Clenzie Pierson was taken by the Giants in the 11th round of the 1983 draft.

Hilliard was chosen with the Texans' final pick in the seventh round (235th overall) of the draft. In four years at LSU, he played in 48 games (seven starts) and rushed for 1,547 yards and 27 touchdowns. His career touchdown total is tied for eighth in school history. Hilliard rushed for over 100 yards on four occasions, which included a career-best 141 yards on the ground in a 2012 game.

*Following are the 2015 draft picks who the Houston Texans have signed:                                               *

NAME

POS

HT

WT

AGE

RD

OVERALL

COLLEGE

Kevin Johnson

CB

6-0

188

22

1

16

Wake Forest

Benardrick McKinney

LB

6-4

246

22

2

43

Mississippi State

Jaelen Strong

WR

6-2

217

21

3

70

Arizona State

Keith Mumphery

WR

6-0

215

22

5

175

Michigan State

Reshard Cliett

LB

6-2

222

23

6

211

South Florida

Christian Covington

DT

6-2

289

21

6

216

Rice

Kenny Hilliard

RB

5-11

226

23

7

235

LSU

TEXANS TRANSACTIONS

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have signed the following 16 rookie free agents:*     *

* *

* *

* *

* *

* *

NFL

* *

NAME

POS

HT

WT

AGE

EXP

COLLEGE

Jake Cotton

G

6-6

305

23

R

Nebraska

Kurtis Drummond

S

6-1

208

23

R

Michigan State

Brandon Ivory

DT

6-4

308

22

R

Alabama

Will Johnson

P

6-2

206

22

R

Texas State

Kendall Lamm

T

6-6

305

22

R

Appalachian State

Khari Lee

TE

6-4

235

23

R

Bowie State

Greg Mancz

C

6-4

301

23

R

Toledo

Mike McFarland

TE

6-5

252

23

R

South Florida

Cam McLeod

DE

6-5

282

22

R

Ohio

Dan Pettinato

DE

6-4

277

23

R

Arizona

James Rouse

DE

6-5

271

24

R

Marshall

Chad Slade

G

6-5

315

23

R

Auburn

Carlos Thompson

OLB

6-5

243

23

R

Mississippi

Lynden Trail

OLB

6-7

269

24

R

Norfolk State

Tony Washington

OLB

6-4

247

22

R

Oregon

Chandler Worthy

WR

5-9

173

21

R

Troy

Advertising