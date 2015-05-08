Texans sign all seven NFL draft picks

Johnson was selected by the Texans with the 16th overall pick of the first round. He played in 47 career games at Wake Forest, starting the last 41 contests he appeared in for the Demon Deacons. Johnson recorded 191 tackles (125 solo), seven interceptions, 35 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in four seasons. His career pass breakups total ranks fourth in school history.

Houston traded up in the second round to select McKinney with the 43rd overall pick in the draft. He is one of the all-time great linebackers in Mississippi State history, becoming the program's first first-team All-America linebacker since 1999. In 2014, McKinney started all 13 games and for the second straight year, was the Bulldogs' top tackler, recording 71 with eight tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, four passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He played in 39 career games (36 starts) in three seasons and recorded 244 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, seven passes defensed and six fumble recoveries.

The Texans moved up in the third round as well to draft Strong with the 70th overall pick. He saw action in 26 career games in two seasons at Arizona State, making 157 receptions for 2,287 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. His career receptions total ranks fifth all-time in school history. In 2014, Strong tallied four All-America Awards including Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com and ESPN.com. His 82 receptions that year are the third-most in a single-season in school history, while his 1,165 receiving yards placed him in a tie for fifth. Strong also added 10 touchdowns on the year.

Mumphery was drafted in the fifth round (175th overall) of the draft. As a three-year starter at flanker and four-year letterwinner at Michigan State, he recorded 88 catches for 1,348 yards (15.3 avg.) and seven touchdowns in 54 career games (26 starts). Mumphery also had 14 carries for 125 yards (8.9 avg.) and one touchdown in his career.