Texans sign Brown

HOUSTON-- The Houston Texans announced today the signing of sixth-round draft pick SS
C.C. Brown.
Brown (6-0, 208) was taken by the Texans with the 188th overall pick. Brown amassed 168 tackles in two season at Louisiana-Lafayette after transferring from Mississippi Delta Community College.
Brown is the second of Houston's six 2005 draft picks to sign, joining LB Kenneth Pettway, a seventh-round selection.
