Texans sign Brown

Jun 24, 2005 at 07:00 PM

HOUSTON-- The Houston Texans announced today the signing of sixth-round draft pick SS C.C. Brown.

Brown (6-0, 208) was taken by the Texans with the 188th overall pick. Brown amassed 168 tackles in two season at Louisiana-Lafayette after transferring from Mississippi Delta Community College.

Brown is the second of Houston's six 2005 draft picks to sign, joining LB Kenneth Pettway, a seventh-round selection.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans and Kroger partner with America's VetDogs to raise second future service dog

Trained puppy will be placed with a veteran or first responder with disabilities
news

Second annual Houston Texans Season Premiere presented by Amegy Bank set for Aug. 31

Event will debut the 2023 team on the field at NRG Stadium and benefit the Houston Texans Foundation
news

Houston Texans announce partnership with SKYY® Vodka

The spirit becomes the Official Vodka Partner of the team
news

Houston Texans Launch Fan Council

The volunteer council will be comprised of 50 diverse and dynamic fans who will participate in regular, in-depth focus groups and other exclusive opportunities throughout the 2023 Season.
news

Houston Texans Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

The Houston Texans announced their 2023 coaching staff today.
news

Houston Texans Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee Christian Kirksey continues to support Uvalde community

Houston Texans LB Christian Kirksey recently gifted custom Air Force 1s to the Uvalde High School football team.
news

Houston Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as Head Coach

The Houston Texans have hired DeMeco Ryans as the team's sixth head coach in franchise history.
news

Statement from Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio on Lovie Smith

Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio part ways with Head Coach Lovie Smith.
news

Andre Johnson named finalist for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Houston Texans WR Andre Johnson has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second consecutive year. 
news

Texans at Titans postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT

Due to the extreme weather and power outages affecting Nashville, kickoff for today's game has been postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT. 
news

Houston Texans DB Tavierre Thomas, WR Chris Moore, RB Dare Ogunbowale and DL Adedayo Odeleye recognized with off-field awards

Houston Texans DB Tavierre Thomas, WR Chris Moore, RB Dare Ogunbowale and DL Adedayo Odeleye recognized with off-field awards
news

Coach Cameron Campbell receives Houston Texans' Inspire Change Changemaker Award

The Houston Texans announced today that Coach Cameron Campbell is the team's recipient for the 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award. 
Advertising