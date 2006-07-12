Texans sign Daniels

* HOUSTON* - The Houston Texans announced today that they have signed fourth-round draft pick TE Owen Daniels, the third Texans draft choice to sign.

Daniels (6-3, 247), was taken by the Texans with the 98th pick in the 2006 NFL Draft from Wisconsin. He was the first tight end the Texans have taken since Bennie Joppru in 2003.

Daniels, who is from Naperville, Ill., signed with the Badgers as a quarterback out of high school, but moved to tight end as a sophomore. He caught a career-high four touchdowns during his senior year, helping Wisconsin reach the Capital One Bowl where they upset ninth-ranked Auburn.

Daniels finished with 62 catches for 852 yards during his career in Madison. He earned Academic All-American honors during the 2002 season.

Daniels joins DE Mario Williams and LB DeMeco Ryans as the other Texans 2006 draft pick to sign. Houston has four remaining draft picks unsigned.