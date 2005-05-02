Texans sign extension with Univision Radio

May 01, 2005 at 07:00 PM


HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have agreed to a three-year extension with Univision Radio as the original Spanish-language radio partner.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to continue our comprehensive relationship with Univision Radio," Jamey Rootes, Texans Senior Vice President, said. "This partnership began well before the inaugural season and allows us to connect with the large and loyal Hispanic football fans across the region."

Houston's Hispanic community makes up 37.4 percent of Houston's 1.9 million people. Since the team's inception, the Texans have reached out to the ever-growing Hispanic population of Houston and looks to continue their strong ties in the community.

"Univision Radio is proud to extend our relationship with the Texans," Mark Masepohl, Senior Vice President/Texas Regional Manager for Univision Radio, said. "The excellence of both organizations will benefit our community."

Texans games are heard on 1010-AM KLAT La Tremenda locally by the team of Rolando Becerra providing play-by-play and the color commentary of Enrique Vasquez.

Currently, Texans games are also broadcast on stations in the Univision Radio Network in San Antonio on KCOR and in McAllen on KGBT.* *

About Univision:

Univision Communications Inc. is the premier Spanish-language media company in the United States. Its operations include Univision Network, the most-watched Spanish-language broadcast television network in the U.S. reaching 98% of U.S. Hispanic Households; TeleFutura Network, a general-interest Spanish-language broadcast television network, which was launched in 2002 and now reaches 83% of U.S. Hispanic Households; Univision Television Group, which owns and operates 27 Univision Network television stations and 1 non-Univision television station; TeleFutura Television Group, which owns and operates 33 TeleFutura Network television stations; Galavisión, the country's leading Spanish-language cable network; Univision Radio, the leading Spanish-language radio group which owns and/or operates 66 radio stations in 17 of the top 25 U.S. Hispanic markets and 4 stations in Puerto Rico; Univision Music Group, which includes Univision Records, Fonovisa Records, and a 50% interest in Mexico-based Disa Records labels as well as Fonomusic and America Musical Publishing companies; and Univision Online, the premier Spanish-language Internet destination in the U.S. located at www.univision.com. Univision Communications also has a 50% interest in TuTv, a joint venture formed to broadcast Televisa's pay television channels in the U.S., and a non-voting 27% interest in Entravision Communications Corporation, a public Spanish-language media company. Univision Communications is headquartered in Los Angeles with television network operations in Miami and television and radio stations and sales offices in major cities throughout the United States.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

