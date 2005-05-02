Texans sign extension with Univision Radio





HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have agreed to a three-year extension with Univision Radio as the original Spanish-language radio partner.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to continue our comprehensive relationship with Univision Radio," Jamey Rootes, Texans Senior Vice President, said. "This partnership began well before the inaugural season and allows us to connect with the large and loyal Hispanic football fans across the region."

Houston's Hispanic community makes up 37.4 percent of Houston's 1.9 million people. Since the team's inception, the Texans have reached out to the ever-growing Hispanic population of Houston and looks to continue their strong ties in the community.

"Univision Radio is proud to extend our relationship with the Texans," Mark Masepohl, Senior Vice President/Texas Regional Manager for Univision Radio, said. "The excellence of both organizations will benefit our community."

Texans games are heard on 1010-AM KLAT La Tremenda locally by the team of Rolando Becerra providing play-by-play and the color commentary of Enrique Vasquez.

Currently, Texans games are also broadcast on stations in the Univision Radio Network in San Antonio on KCOR and in McAllen on KGBT.* *

About Univision: