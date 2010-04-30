Texans sign former Baylor long snapper

The Texans have signed long snapper Jon Weeks (5-9, 253), who tried out earlier this week. This is Weeks' first NFL contract since he finished his college career at Baylor in 2007.

The Texans needed a long snapper for the start of organized team activities on May 17 because tight end Joel Dreessen is recovering from offseason surgery. The team hasn't re-signed Bryan Pittman, who handled long-snapping duties for the final three games of the 2009 season and is an unrestricted free agent.