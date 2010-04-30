Texans sign former Baylor long snapper

Apr 30, 2010 at 10:37 AM

The Texans have signed long snapper Jon Weeks (5-9, 253), who tried out earlier this week. This is Weeks' first NFL contract since he finished his college career at Baylor in 2007.

The Texans needed a long snapper for the start of organized team activities on May 17 because tight end Joel Dreessen is recovering from offseason surgery. The team hasn't re-signed Bryan Pittman, who handled long-snapping duties for the final three games of the 2009 season and is an unrestricted free agent.

ESPN.com's Ivan Maisel profiled Weeks in a column back in September 2007, when Weeks was named the unlikely captain of Baylor's special teams unit heading into his senior season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

"Hungry" rookies will play extensively in 2022 | Daily Brew

Head Coach Lovie Smith spoke about several rookie standouts and their prospects at starting.

news

Transcripts: 8-29-2022 Press Conferences

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith meets with the media after practice.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-27-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Texans to take time with "hard decisions" on roster cuts

Now that the Texans 2022 preseason schedule is over, Head Coach Lovie Smith spoke Friday morning about upcoming roster decisions.

Advertising