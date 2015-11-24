Texans sign Freeman and Rivers

**
HOUSTON –** The Houston Texans signed the following players to the practice squad:
|
* *
|
* *
|
* *
|
* *
|
* *
|
NFL
|
* *
|
NAME
|
POS
|
HT
|
WT
|
AGE
|
EXP
|
COLLEGE
|
Dalton Freeman
|
C
|
6-5
|
291
|
25
|
2
|
Clemson
|
Gerald Rivers
|
OLB
|
6-2
|
250
|
25
|
2
|
Mississippi
The Houston Texans released the following player from the practice squad:
|
* *
|
* *
|
* *
|
* *
|
* *
|
NFL
|
* *
|
NAME
|
POS
|
HT
|
WT
|
AGE
|
EXP
|
COLLEGE
|
Zac Dysert
|
QB
|
6-3
|
221
|
25
|
2
|
Miami (Ohio)
