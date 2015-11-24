Texans sign Freeman and Rivers

Nov 24, 2015 at 08:01 AM

**

HOUSTON –** The Houston Texans signed the following players to the practice squad:

NFL

NAME

POS

HT

WT

AGE

EXP

COLLEGE

Dalton Freeman

C

6-5

291

25

2

Clemson

Gerald Rivers

OLB

6-2

250

25

2

Mississippi

The Houston Texans released the following player from the practice squad:

NFL

NAME

POS

HT

WT

AGE

EXP

COLLEGE

Zac Dysert

QB

6-3

221

25

2

Miami (Ohio)

