Texans sign Holliday, 16 undrafted free agents

May 18, 2010 at 11:55 AM
5110.jpg


The Texans announced today that they have signed their sixth-round draft pick WR Trindon Holliday. Holliday is the first of the Texans' nine draft picks to sign with the team and becomes the first player from the 2010 NFL Draft class to sign with any team.

Holliday (5-5, 165) was selected with the 197th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of LSU. He finished his career ranked second in school history with 2,453 combined return yards, while his 3,297 career all-purpose yards (772 rushing, 72 receiving, 647 PR, 1,806 KOR) ranked 10th on the Tigers all-time list.

Holliday, 24, was arguably the fastest player in college football history, having clocked a personal best time of 10.00 seconds in the 100 meter dash. He was an eight-time All-American for the LSU track and field team and is the reigning NCAA champion in the 100 meters.

As a senior in 2009, Holliday led the SEC and ranked second nationally in punt returns with a 18.1 average on 20 returns, including an 87-yard touchdown return vs. Arkansas. That score was one of four career returns for touchdowns. He also scored on a 92-yard punt return vs. North Texas in 2008, a 98-yard kickoff return vs. Ole Miss in 2007 and a 92-yard kickoff return vs. Arkansas in 2006.

The Texans also signed 16 undrafted college free agents:

PlayerPos.Ht.Wt.AgeCollege
Jack CorcoranFB6-123422Rutgers
London CrawfordWR6-220323Arkansas
Isaiah GreenhouseLB6-223422Northwestern State
Steve ManeriT6-627222Temple
Kristian MatteG6-230724Concordia (Canada)
Will PattersonLB6-124322Indiana
Cole PembertonT6-731322Colorado State
Nicholas PolkS6-021823Indiana
Tyler SheehanQB6-423722Bowling Green
Malcolm SheppardDT6-228022Arkansas
Pierre SingfieldCB5-1120222Arizona State
Trey StrossWR6-420122Iowa
Adam UlatoskiT6-630724Texas
Mitchell UnreinDE6-430023Wyoming
Aaron WebsterS6-220521Cincinnati
Torri WilliamsS6-220923Purdue

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jamey Rootes Leadership Scholarship Fund established in memory of former Texans President

Team will hold a moment of silence before Thursday night's game in honor of Rootes.

news

Statement from Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair on the passing of Jamey Rootes

Former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes passed away on August 21, 2022.

news

Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley launch 2022 Inspire Change

In this second year of the program, the Texans and their partners will award $400,000 to local nonprofits and educational programs.

news

Houston Texans announce partnership with BitWallet

Texans are first in NFL history to sell a suite through digital currency.

news

Houston Texans announce partnership with Sire Spirits LLC and G-Unity Foundation

The Texans' 50/50 Jackpot will now be presented by Jackson's G-Unity Foundation, which empowers children and youth in America's cities to develop confidence, strength and skills to win in life.

news

Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints kick off in the State of Football game

The Houston Texans will face off against the New Orleans Saints this Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. CT in the State of Football game on ABC.

news

Houston Texans unveil Fan First Deals to elevate gameday experience for fans

The Houston Texans, in partnership with Aramark, are slashing prices on four of the most popular concession items for all Texans home games during the 2022 season.

news

Houston Texans announce winners of 2022 BOLD Awards presented by Coca-Cola

More than $50,000 in grants were given to the 2022 BOLD Award recipients who represent a wide range of initiatives focused on community impact.

news

Houston Texans announce 2022 home game themes

The Houston Texans today are announcing the themes for each home game of the 2022 Season.

news

Houston Texans unveil new Battle Red helmet to be worn during 2022 Season

Paying homage to the one of the franchise's three iconic colors, the team will don the new helmet when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm on Nov. 3 at NRG Stadium.

news

Houston Texans announce dates and times for 2022 Training Camp presented by Xfinity

Team to host eight practices free and open to all fans including Back Together Saturday on July 30.

news

Romeo Crennel announces retirement

After 50 years of coaching, including 39 seasons in the NFL, Romeo Crennel announced his retirement on Monday.

Advertising