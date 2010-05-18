Texans sign Holliday, 16 undrafted free agents





The Texans announced today that they have signed their sixth-round draft pick WR Trindon Holliday. Holliday is the first of the Texans' nine draft picks to sign with the team and becomes the first player from the 2010 NFL Draft class to sign with any team.

Holliday (5-5, 165) was selected with the 197th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of LSU. He finished his career ranked second in school history with 2,453 combined return yards, while his 3,297 career all-purpose yards (772 rushing, 72 receiving, 647 PR, 1,806 KOR) ranked 10th on the Tigers all-time list.

Holliday, 24, was arguably the fastest player in college football history, having clocked a personal best time of 10.00 seconds in the 100 meter dash. He was an eight-time All-American for the LSU track and field team and is the reigning NCAA champion in the 100 meters.

As a senior in 2009, Holliday led the SEC and ranked second nationally in punt returns with a 18.1 average on 20 returns, including an 87-yard touchdown return vs. Arkansas. That score was one of four career returns for touchdowns. He also scored on a 92-yard punt return vs. North Texas in 2008, a 98-yard kickoff return vs. Ole Miss in 2007 and a 92-yard kickoff return vs. Arkansas in 2006.

