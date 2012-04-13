 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Texans sign ILBs Bradie James and Tim Dobbins

Apr 13, 2012 at 08:00 AM
400jamesDAL.jpg


HOUSTON – The Houston Texans added a pair of inside linebackers to their roster, re-signing Tim Dobbins and signing unrestricted free agent Bradie James, it was announced today. Terms of their contracts were not disclosed.

A fourth-round draft pick by Dallas out of LSU in 2003, James served as the Cowboys' signal caller on defense from 2005-10, recording more than 100 tackles and leading the team in tackles a franchise-record six times. James started 111 of 142 games and recorded 1,099 tackles, 15.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries and two interceptions in his nine seasons in Dallas. In 2008, James had a career-high led the team with 202 tackles, becoming the second Cowboys player ever to record more than 200 tackles in a season.  

James started 104 consecutive games from the start of the 2005 season through last October. He will be reunited with Texans defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, linebackers coach Reggie Herring and assistant linebackers coach Bobby King, who all coached him in Dallas.     

Dobbins joined the Texans in August 2011 and played in 15 games, leading the team with nine special teams tackles and adding four tackles and a forced fumble on defense. A seven-year veteran, Dobbins was drafted by San Diego in the fifth round out of Iowa State in 2006. He played four seasons with the Chargers before he was traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2010. Dobbins has played in 93 games with 16 career starts, 154 tackles, 13 sacks, two interceptions and six forced fumbles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

