Texans sign Jon Weeks to contract extension

The Houston Texans signed LS Jon Weeks to a contract extension, it was announced today. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Weeks (5-10, 246), has played in all 80 regular season games and four postseason contests since joining the Texans in 2010. For his career, he has handled 767 extra point, field goal and punt snaps and has contributed with 12 special teams tackles, including a career-high six in 2013. Weeks was originally signed by the Texans as a free agent on April 28, 2010.