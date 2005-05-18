Texans sign Rivers



HOUSTON-- The Texans signed unrestricted free agent tight end Marcellus Rivers Wednesday and released kick returner J.J. Moses.



Rivers played his first four seasons for the Giants, catching 27 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns. He also made 55 special teams tackles, including 25 in 2002, setting a Giants single-season record.



A native of Oklahoma City, Rivers played at Oklahoma State, where he caught 68 passes for 693 yards and 10 scores over four seasons.



The Texans will continue their coaching sessions Thursday.



