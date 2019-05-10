Texans sign six draft picks, 20 college free agents

The Houston Texans signed the following six draft picks: CB Xavier Crawford, FB Cullen Gillaspia, T Tytus Howard, CB Lonnie Johnson Jr., DE Charles Omenihu and T Max Sharping.
The Houston Texans signed the following 20 college free agents: OLB Jesse Aniebonam, CB Derrick Baity Jr., C D.J. Coker, RB Damarea Crockett, OLB Jamal Davis, WR Johnnie Dixon, DE Johnny Dwight, NT Javi Edwards, S Austin Exford, RB Karan Higdon Jr., DE Albert Huggins, S Chris Johnson, WR Tyron Johnson, ILB Drew Lewis, WR Stephen Louis, ILB Chase Middleton, NT Walter Palmore, G Malcolm Pridgeon, DE Ira Savage-Lewis, ILB Dexter Wright.
The Houston Texans placed OLB Duke Ejiofor on the Reserve/Injured list.
The Houston Texans waived S Mike Tyson.