Texans sign Stevie Brown

Brown signed with the Giants on April 2, 2012 and won two NFC Defensive Player of the Week awards in his first year in New York. He finished the 2012 season with a league-leading and franchise-record 307 return yards, which ranks as the fourth-highest single-season interception return yards total in NFL history. His eight interceptions, which was second-most in the NFL, was also the most by a Giant in a season since 1968. Brown missed the entire 2013 season due to an injury suffered in the preseason.

The 27-year-old Brown was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders with the 44th pick of the seventh round (251st overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft. After one season with Raiders, he spent time in camp with the Carolina Panthers before signing with the Indianapolis Colts in 2011 and appearing in eight games.