Texans sign WR Johnson to contract extension

Aug 05, 2010 at 08:30 AM
5245.jpg


The Houston Texans have agreed to a contract extension with WR Andre Johnson, the team announced today.

Johnson (6-3, 228) is the franchise's all-time leading receiver with 587 receptions for 7,948 yards and 42 touchdowns in his seven-year career. He has led the team in receiving yards every year since being the Texans first-round draft selection in 2003 (third overall).

In 2009, Johnson led the NFL in receiving yards with 1,569 yards on 101 receptions and had a career-high nine touchdowns. He joined future Hall of Famer Jerry Rice as the only receivers to lead the NFL in receiving yards in back-to-back seasons after posting a career-high 1,575 yards in 2008. Johnson joined former Indianapolis WR Marvin Harrison as the only receivers in NFL history to surpass 1,500 yards in consecutive seasons.

The 29-year old Johnson has played in four Pro Bowls (2005, 2007, 2009-10) and started for the AFC squad in three of those games. He earned first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors following the past two seasons and has been voted the NFL Alumni Wide Receiver of the Year three times (2006, 2008-09) and the team MVP three times (2006, 2008-09).

Houston Texans Records Established by Andre Johnson:
Receptions (career)587
Receiving yards (career)7,948
Receptions (season)115 (2008)
Receiving yards (season)1,575 (2008)
Receptions (game)12 (vs. MIN 10/10/04/vs. STL 11/27/05)
Receiving yards (game)207 (vs. TEN 12/14/08)
Rec. touchdowns (career)42
Touchdowns (career)42
Points, non-kicker (career)256
Scrimmage yards (career)7,984
Receptions by a rookie66 (2003)
Rec. yards by a rookie976 (2003)
Pro Bowl appearances4 (2005, 2007, 2009-10)

