Texans sign WR Johnson to contract extension





The Houston Texans have agreed to a contract extension with WR Andre Johnson, the team announced today.

Johnson (6-3, 228) is the franchise's all-time leading receiver with 587 receptions for 7,948 yards and 42 touchdowns in his seven-year career. He has led the team in receiving yards every year since being the Texans first-round draft selection in 2003 (third overall).

In 2009, Johnson led the NFL in receiving yards with 1,569 yards on 101 receptions and had a career-high nine touchdowns. He joined future Hall of Famer Jerry Rice as the only receivers to lead the NFL in receiving yards in back-to-back seasons after posting a career-high 1,575 yards in 2008. Johnson joined former Indianapolis WR Marvin Harrison as the only receivers in NFL history to surpass 1,500 yards in consecutive seasons.

The 29-year old Johnson has played in four Pro Bowls (2005, 2007, 2009-10) and started for the AFC squad in three of those games. He earned first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors following the past two seasons and has been voted the NFL Alumni Wide Receiver of the Year three times (2006, 2008-09) and the team MVP three times (2006, 2008-09).