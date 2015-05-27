Texans to be featured on 10th season of HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

The first sports-based reality series – and one of the fastest-turnaround programs on TV – kicks off its five-episode tenth season TUESDAY, AUG. 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO. Other hour-long episodes of the 12-time Sports Emmy® Award-winning series debut subsequent Tuesdays at the same time, culminating in the Sept. 8 season finale.

"We are thrilled that the tenth edition of HARD KNOCKS will spotlight a team in a division that we have not featured previously on HBO," says Ken Hershman, president, HBO Sports. "It's exciting to feature a team, a franchise and a city for the first time on HARD KNOCKS. We are grateful to Texans chairman Bob McNair, general manager Rick Smith, coach Bill O'Brien and the entire organization for agreeing to participate and look forward to what we expect to be one of the most compelling and interesting seasons in HARD KNOCKS history. The series has become a summertime destination for TV viewers, and we can't wait for the premiere on August 11."

"We want to thank Bob McNair, Rick Smith, Bill O'Brien and the entire Houston Texans' organization for the trust they have in NFL Films by allowing us unprecedented access into their training camp," says Howard Katz, COO of NFL Films and NFL senior vice president of broadcasting. "We are looking forward to highlighting this team comprised of star players, free-agent newcomers and hopeful rookies as they come together to try to ascend to the top of the AFC South. We are excited to work with both the Texans and HBO Sports to give fans an inside look into the game they love."

The cinema verité series will focus on the daily lives and routines of players and coaches as the Houston Texans, who play in the hard-nosed AFC South, conduct the franchise's 14th training camp and prepare for the 2015 NFL season.