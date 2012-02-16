Texans to celebrate 10th anniversary throughout 2012

Feb 16, 2012 at 02:00 AM
billy_mil_400.jpg


HOUSTON

– The Houston Texans will celebrate the franchise's 10th anniversary throughout 2012, the team announced today. The celebration will include a patch on the team's uniforms bearing a special 10th Anniversary logo (see below) as well as features throughout the year at Texans games and events and online at HoustonTexans.com.

In addition to the commemorative logo, the Texans will mark their 10th anniversary by looking back at several key events from the team's inaugural season in 2002, beginning with the anniversary of the 2002 Expansion Draft, which took place on Feb. 18, 2002. The Expansion Draft was the first series of player transactions in Texans history, with the team selecting 19 players from 14 other NFL clubs. The team will also highlight key moments from its first 10 seasons throughout the year.

Former Houston Texans cornerback Aaron Glenn will speak to media this afternoon to look back at the Expansion Draft.

Glenn was the Texans' third pick after spending his first eight NFL seasons with the New York Jets. Glenn represented the Texans in the 2003 Pro Bowl, starting at cornerback for the AFC squad. He played three seasons in Houston and remains tied for second in team history with 11 interceptions as a Texan. A Houston native, Glenn became the first player to officially retire as a Houston Texan when he signed a one-day contract with the club on Wednesday, July 28, 2010, and subsequently announced his retirement.

The National Football League awarded its 32nd franchise to Robert C. McNair on Oct. 6, 1999; and the Houston Texans officially entered the League in 2002. The Texans played their first preseason game on Aug. 5, 2002, in the Hall of Fame Game against the New York Giants, and played their first regular season game on Sept. 8, 2002, against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium.

