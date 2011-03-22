Texans to feature fans on 2011 season tickets





The Houston Texans invite all of their fans to submit their favorite game day rituals, routines or memories for the opportunity to be featured on the team's 2011 season tickets as part of the team's "Your Story. Your Glory." contest.

The Texans are looking for fans who are passionate about football and the city of Houston. Fans who have great stories about sharing gameday experiences with their family and making lifelong memories; stories about Sunday rituals that include everything from tailgating to face painting to lucky socks.

To enter, fans should visit click here and submit their story, along with a photo showing their Texans pride. The entry deadline is 9:00 a.m. on Monday, April 4.