Texans to feature fans on 2011 season tickets

Mar 22, 2011 at 02:14 AM
400-fans.jpg


The Houston Texans invite all of their fans to submit their favorite game day rituals, routines or memories for the opportunity to be featured on the team's 2011 season tickets as part of the team's "Your Story. Your Glory." contest.

The Texans are looking for fans who are passionate about football and the city of Houston. Fans who have great stories about sharing gameday experiences with their family and making lifelong memories; stories about Sunday rituals that include everything from tailgating to face painting to lucky socks.

To enter, fans should visit click here and submit their story, along with a photo showing their Texans pride. The entry deadline is 9:00 a.m. on Monday, April 4.

The contest is open to all Texans fans, including season ticket holders and non-season ticket holders, individuals, families and groups. The team will select 10 finalists following the conclusion of the contest. Each finalist will take part in a photo shoot and will be featured on the 2011 season tickets.

