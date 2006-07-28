Texans trade for Pickett

Jul 28, 2006 at 03:12 AM

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans announced today that they have acquired QB Cody Pickett in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Pickett (6-3, 227), was the 49ers seventh-round pick in the 2004 draft from Washington.

During his time by the Bay, Pickett played in seven games, starting two.  As a rookie, he completed four of ten passes for 55 yards against Buffalo.

Last season, Pickett wore several hats for San Francisco, playing quarterback and special teams.  He started a pair of games going 13-34 for 130 yards.  In Week 8 against Tampa Bay, he pulled the feat of playing on special teams and quarterback.  He finished the game 1-1 for 10 yards while rushing for 12 yards on two carries to lead the Niners to their second win of the season.

This is the Texans second trade of 2006.  They acquired WR Eric Moulds from Buffalo in April for a fifth-round draft pick.

In order to make room on the roster, the Texans have released QB Matt Baker.

**TEXANS TRADE HISTORY

Mar. 4, 2002: Traded QBDanny Wuerffel to Washington in exchange for DTJerry DeLoach.

Mar. 25, 2002: Traded first of three 2002 seventh-round draft picks to Pittsburgh as compensation for restricted free agent KKris Brown**.

Mar. 28, 2002:Traded future draft pick to St. Louis in exchange for CB Jacoby Shepherd.

Apr. 17, 2002:Traded RB Charlie Rogersto Buffalo in exchange for LB Jay Foreman.

Apr. 21, 2002:Traded fourth-round draft pick (116 th overall) to Atlanta in exchange for 2003 third-round pick.

Mar. 6, 2003:Traded fifth-round pick to New England in exchange for T Greg Randall.

Apr. 26, 2003:Traded second-round pick (36 th overall) and fourth-round pick (117 th overall) to New England in exchange for second-round pick (41 st overall) and third-round pick (75 th overall); Traded third-round pick (83 rd overall) and seventh-round pick (262 nd overall) to Oakland in exchange for 2004 second-round pick.

Apr. 27, 2003:Traded fifth-round pick (138 th overall) to Indianapolis in exchange for 2004 fourth-round pick.

Mar. 19, 2004:Traded QB Drew Hensonto Dallas in exchange for 2005 third-round pick.

Apr. 24, 2004:Traded second round pick (40 th overall), third-round pick (71 st overall), fourth-round pick (103 rd overall) to Tennessee in exchange for first-round pick (27 th overall); also exchanged fifth-round picks (138 th to 159 th overall).

Apr. 25, 2004:Traded fifth-round pick (159 th overall) to Jacksonville in exchange for sixth-round pick (175 th overall) and seventh-round pick (210 th overall).

Apr. 20, 2005:Traded second-round pick (47 th overall) and third-round pick (78th overall) to Oakland in exchange for CB Phillip Buchanon.

Apr. 23, 2005:Traded first-round pick (13 th overall) to New Orleans in exchange for first-round pick (16 th overall) and 2006 third-round pick.

Apr. 6, 2006: Traded fifth-round pick (134 th overall) to Buffalo in exchange for WR Eric Moulds.

July 27, 2006: Traded a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2007 to the San Francisco 49ers for QB Cody Pickett.

Advertising