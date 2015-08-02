Texans Transcripts: August 2

(on changing his technique) "You don't change anything at all. You come out there and do the same thing no matter who is in there."

(on quarterback improvement) "We got three great quarterbacks. I wouldn't have anybody else out there. These guys work so hard. They put in the effort and extra time. Great guys on the team and great leaders and I think we have three amazing quarterbacks."

(on playing against the defense) "I'd much rather practice against them then play against them every day. That's why we love going against them because they know they're one of the best in the NFL and having to go against that every day prepares you throughout the season."

CB Johnathan Joseph

(on if Kareem Jackson bought the first meal after he signed his contract) "Oh yeah, we had a great dinner; he owed us a couple so we held him up to it. He said, once it happened he was going to take us all out to dinner and we went out to Del Frisco's and had a nice little dinner."

(on being a veteran in training camp) "It's fun, man. I see myself coming out to practice a little earlier now, trying to get warmed up, getting in the cold tub and stretching, things like that, but just to have the opportunity each and every day to come out here and put that helmet and put that jersey on and be a part of the NFL, it's a blessing to be in year 10 and just to be around. We have a young defense in this team moving forward, because we've got a lot of great young guys, we've got some veteran guys here that've played a lot of football. I think we're on the rise, but we've got to come out here and put the work in in training camp and just prepare for the season."

(on where he sees CB Kevin Johnson fitting in) "A great young kid who's always prepared, comes out to the field, works hard, he doesn't really carry himself like a rookie. He's eager to learn, and I think he's just fitting right in and that's all you can ask for from a rookie."

(on if he sees some of himself when he was younger in CB Kevin Johnson) "It's hard to compare guys. What I see in him is an ultimate pro. That speaks volumes within itself because when you have that on your side, you're eager to learn and getting better and at the same time you can take coaching."

(on being more comfortable in this system in the second year) "Without a doubt. Looking back at the film last year, we made a lot plays and did a lot of things, played a lot of good football, but ultimately, you can always go back and find something that you can get better at. I think we did that throughout the OTA sessions and things like that. Once we got to training camp, we wanted to be even better at it and get those small details knocked out, knock some of the wrinkles out and just be the best we can and be a great defense."

ILB Benardrick McKinney

(on working out and the conditioning of the team) "We work out pretty hard every day, even if it's just coming out here and conditioning. We're working hard every day just trying to get better. Everybody is working out hard to try and stay in shape."

(on what he did conditioning-wise after OTAs to be ready after Head Coach Bill O'Brien said the rookies all needed better conditioning) "Just talking to all the guys, trying to see what I had to do to be ready for the conditioning test. During the little break we had, I was just conditioning myself mentally and physically."

(on if he changed his weights or his running to focus on conditioning since OTAs) "More running sprints, doing linebacker specific drills."

T Derek Newton

(on the quarterback situation) "You can't worry about that. Whoever is under center come game day, we are going to play. We can't worry about that. Coach OB (Bill O'Brien) and those quarterbacks are great guys. Whoever is under center, they are going to come out and give their best. We all are going to give our best to come out here and win games."

(on giving DT Vince Wilfork number 75) "I've got a lot of respect for him, it was only right. We sat down and talked about it and he explained it to me. I am a respectful guy, it has been with him for a long time and it was only right I gave it to him."

(on the difference from last season to this season) "It is much smoother. Coming into a new offense like last year it is going to be a lot of nervousness trying to get everything down so fast. Coming into year two, I think everything is a lot smoother."

(on playing next to G Brandon Brooks for multiple seasons) "It has been good. We are always talking to each other whether it is on the field or in the building. I think having great chemistry on the field helps a lot – makes communication easier for us, but not only me and Brandon but for the whole unit."

(on improving things during day two of camp) "We cleaned up a few things from yesterday and I feel like that's our main thing, coming out and cleaning up what we did the day before and I feel like we accomplished that today."