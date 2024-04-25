Texans Uniform Release Party presented by Ford brings the house down as H-Town stars and fans celebrating team's new look

The Houston Texans released four new uniforms and a broad range of new merchandise on Tuesday, marking the end of the most fan-inclusive and transparent uniform redesign process in NFL history.
To celebrate the release, the Texans and your Houston Area Ford Dealers threw a Uniform Release Party at 713 Music Hall Tuesday evening. Jake Worthington, Lecrae, Paul Wall, and the Texans Mariachi presentado por Coca-Cola all gave performances to introduce each of the new uniforms while Texans players showed off the new looks on stage.
The big performers were only part of the show - fans were able to get Texans and H logo tattoos live on site.
Check out photos from the event below, and head to the Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium or the online team store to grab the latest gear yourself!