Texans vs. Bills: Clowney's Return, Bullock and the Sack Chase | By the Numbers

It's back for the first time in the 2026 season - my weekly By the Numbers article, with plenty of quantitative nuggets for all of you to digest…me, included. So, let's rock.

A Week 1 First for DeMeco Ryans at Reliant Stadium

1 - This is the first time in DeMeco Ryans' four years as head coach that the Texans will start the season at Reliant Stadium.

2 - In those three matchups, the Texans won one (2024 @ Indianapolis) and lost two (2023 @ Ravens & 2025 @ Rams).

2 - The two teams that defeated the Texans ended up in the AFC Championship game and NFC Championship game, respectively, in 2023 and 2025. The Ravens ended up losing at home to the Chiefs, while the Rams lost a nail-biter to the Seahawks in Seattle.

Calen Bullock and the Texans' Ball-Hawking Secondary

3 - In last year's matchup with the Buffalo Bills, S Calen Bullock had THREE turnover worthy plays - forcing a fumble and picking off Bills QB Josh Allen twice, once to end the game on the Bills final drive.

19 - The Texans had a whopping 19 interceptions last year, including Calen's two against Josh Allen in the win over the Bills.

4 - But, four was the magic number for the 2025 season as four different secondary members had four interceptions each in 2025 - CB Derek Stingley Jr., CB Kamari Lassiter, S Jalen Pitre and the aforementioned Bullock.

Texans Home Openers and Eight Sacks of Josh Allen

9 - It's been nine years since the Texans lost an opening game at home in week one. The Jaguars soon-to-be AFC Championship game squad came into Houston and thumped the Texans to start the 2017 season.

8 - It's been so widely discussed that I'll just make a reminder note that the Texans sacked Allen eight times last year.

Jadeveon Clowney's 2,808-Day Round Trip

2,808 - On January 5th, 2019, DE Jadeveon Clowney started, played and starred for the Houston Texans in a shocking 21-7 Wild Card weekend loss to the Indianapolis Colts. That was the last time that he suited up for the Texans in his first stint as a Texan. When he suits up on Sunday, it will complete a round trip of seven and a half years - 2,808 days to be exact - as he, again (thankfully), steps back on the field in his familiar #90 for the Texans against the Bills.

Kayshon Boutte, David Montgomery and a Wave of Texans Debuts

19 - As many as 19 Texans could suit up for their first action as Houston Texans on Sunday. This includes WR Kayshon Boutte and RB David Montgomery who will don a Texans jersey in ANY game for the first time.

The Chase Up the Texans' All-Time Sack List

30.0 - DE Will Anderson Jr. is fourth for the Texans all-time in sacks.

29.0 - Jadeveon Clowney is fifth for the Texans all-time in sacks, one behind Will.

27.0 - DE Danielle Hunter is seventh for the Texans all-time in sacks, two behind JD, three behind Will.

Trust me when I say, I'll be watching that chase for the fourth spot all season long. Currently, the third spot is held by Mario Williams with 53.0 who eventually left Houston for…Buffalo, Sunday's Texans opponent, in 2012.