Texans will open 2024 preseason in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game

The Texans are headed to Canton. Literally.

Houston will play Chicago in the first preseason game of 2024, as they'll kick off game action Thursday, August 1 in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

It's a perfect precursor to the weekend ahead, as Andre Johnson will get enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 3. Johnson starred for the Texans from 2003 through 2014, and holds nearly every major receiving record in franchise history. Also, he's 11th all-time in the NFL in both career receiving yards and career catches.

This will be the second time the Texans have played in the Hall of Fame Game, as they also took part in the inaugural season of 2002.