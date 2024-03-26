 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Texans will open 2024 preseason in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game

Mar 26, 2024 at 07:00 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans are headed to Canton. Literally.

Houston will play Chicago in the first preseason game of 2024, as they'll kick off game action Thursday, August 1 in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

It's a perfect precursor to the weekend ahead, as Andre Johnson will get enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 3. Johnson starred for the Texans from 2003 through 2014, and holds nearly every major receiving record in franchise history. Also, he's 11th all-time in the NFL in both career receiving yards and career catches.

This will be the second time the Texans have played in the Hall of Fame Game, as they also took part in the inaugural season of 2002.

It also means Houston will have four preseason games on their August docket.

