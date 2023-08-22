Texans wrap preseason at New Orleans | Up Next...

Aug 22, 2023 at 04:01 PM
Houston Texans Staff

The Texans' final tuneup for the 2023 regular season happens on Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome against the Saints.

The two clubs were scheduled to practice with each other on Thursday and Friday in Metairie, Louisiana, but those plans were scuttled two days ago. Instead, Houston will practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and leave for New Orleans on Saturday.

Here are four tidbits to know about the matchup early in the week.

-The Saints won their preseason matchup with the Chargers in Los Angeles, and they beat the Chiefs in New Orleans the week prior. Most of the starters, including quarterback David Carr, defensive end Cameron Jordan, and several others, didn't suit up against the Chargers. With the joint practices being cancelled, it'll be worth monitoring whether or not they play against the Texans.

-Veteran Jameis Winston and rookie Jake Haener split the quarterback reps at Los Angeles, and they were a combined 24-of-39 for 287 yards, without a touchdown or interception.

-Former Texan Lonnie Johnson, Jr. picked off a pass with 44 seconds remaining in the game, and New Orleans kneeled twice to burn the clock and win the game, 22-17.

-These two clubs kicked off the 2022 preseason slate against each other in Houston. The Saints' first-team offense scored a touchdown on the opening drive, while the Texans finished the game with a Jeff Driskel-to-Johnny Johnson, III touchdown pass with 25 seconds remaining in regulation. Houston was victorious, 17-13.

Related Content

news

GM Nick Caserio: say Texans "pretty close" to knowing 53-man roster | Nick's Notes

One week ahead of final roster cuts, Nick Caserio says the Houston Texans are "pretty close" to knowing their initial 53-man roster. 
news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-22-2023)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Uni schdule change and former Texans OTW? | Fans Wanna Know...

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about a variety of topics, from the tight ends group to the uniform schedule to former players possibly joining the Houston Texans coaching staff.
news

Texans WFH this week, prep for New Orleans, Fyre Festival II? | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are working from home this week, so grab your Daily Brew to get the latest news from the final week of the preseason, plus, Fyre Festival is back!
Advertising