Texans wrap preseason at New Orleans | Up Next...

The Texans' final tuneup for the 2023 regular season happens on Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome against the Saints.

The two clubs were scheduled to practice with each other on Thursday and Friday in Metairie, Louisiana, but those plans were scuttled two days ago. Instead, Houston will practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and leave for New Orleans on Saturday.

Here are four tidbits to know about the matchup early in the week.

-The Saints won their preseason matchup with the Chargers in Los Angeles, and they beat the Chiefs in New Orleans the week prior. Most of the starters, including quarterback David Carr, defensive end Cameron Jordan, and several others, didn't suit up against the Chargers. With the joint practices being cancelled, it'll be worth monitoring whether or not they play against the Texans.

-Veteran Jameis Winston and rookie Jake Haener split the quarterback reps at Los Angeles, and they were a combined 24-of-39 for 287 yards, without a touchdown or interception.

-Former Texan Lonnie Johnson, Jr. picked off a pass with 44 seconds remaining in the game, and New Orleans kneeled twice to burn the clock and win the game, 22-17.