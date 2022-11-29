Texans WRs honoring John Metchie III during My Cause My Cleats | Daily Brew

This year's My Cause My Cleats program hits a little differently for the Houston Texans. In past seasons, every player who's participated has relished the chance to share about a worthy cause they're supporting with the specialized cleats.
But in 2022, Houston's wide receivers will be supporting teammate John Metchie III. Teammates surprised the rookie wide receiver this week with their custom orange cleats, orange being the color representing leukemia awareness.
The rookie from Alabama won't suit up on the field for Houston this autumn because he's fighting acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL). Metchie was diagnosed just days before the start of training camp in late July. Since then, he's shown up in the locker room and on the sidelines during gameday to support his teammates.
He's been missed by the Texans receivers, but certainly not forgotten.
"When you come into the locker room, and given everything that you're going through, man, all we can do is just tip our hat," Brandin Cooks said. "Any way we can fight this battle with you, we just want to bring awareness and just tell you 'thank you' from the bottom of our hearts. We don't say that lightly. We love you, and keep inspiring us in everything that you're doing. You know we've got your back, every step of the way."
The players will wear the special cleats this Sunday at noon inside NRG Stadium when they host the Cleveland Browns.
Tap to browse tickets for the Houston Texans next home game vs. the Cleveland Browns here
For My Cause My Cleats 2022, Houston Texans wide receivers will be supporting teammate John Metchie III who was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year. The group surprised the rookie wide receiver this week with their custom orange cleats, orange being the color representing leukemia awareness.
Read more about the cleats here.