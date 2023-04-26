The Houston Texans 2023 Draft Party Lineup is here!

Fans will also see members of the 2022 Texans draft class, including Dameon Pierce, Kenyon Green, Derek Stingley, Jr, Jalen Pitre, and Christian Harris.

And don't worry - Toro is definitely coming. Will he pull a prank on you? Not if you're wearing a a customizable draft t-shirt that's only available at the Texans Draft Party. Swing by the merch truck and pair the t-shirt with a brand new 2023 draft hat then get your dance on with the Houston Texans Cheerleaders and Deep Steel Thunder.

Cecil Shorts III hosts all the action starting at 6:30 p.m. CT, and there are going to be a lot of surprises. RSVP today so you don't miss out on the party that kicks off a new year of NFL action. We're welcoming some new names to H-Town and we need you there with us!