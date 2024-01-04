The time is now: C.J. Stroud, Texans control playoff destination heading into prime time rumble

Pro Bowl weekend is early February. But Stroud would much rather miss those festivities and instead be preparing for the game to be played the following week in Las Vegas: the Super Bowl.

"The time is now," Stroud said. "It's not next year. It's not the year after that. It's right now. We have the opportunity to control our own destiny. I'm excited to do that."

For Stroud and company to make that a reality, they must first take care of the Colts. A victory Saturday night means the postseason is a reality. If the Jaguars were to also triumph, Houston would begin it's playoff march in either Kansas City or Buffalo next weekend.

The return of the young signal-caller after missing two weeks with a concussion brought a positive lift to the locker room and the field last week, and Houston's a confident bunch heading north to face an AFC South foe.