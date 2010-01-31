Three tackles in one drive for Ryans

Jan 31, 2010 at 01:00 PM

The NFC just scored a touchdown to make the score 14-10, AFC, but Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans did his part to slow down the NFC's offense. Ryans beat teammate Mario Williams to a spot on the defensive stat sheet. recording three tackles on a seven-play drive.

Ryans tackled Vikings running back Adrian Peterson after a gain of five, wrapped up Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson after a gain of seven and dropped Cowboys receiver Miles Austin after a gain of five.

The NFC scored on a 48-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Giants wide receiver Steve Smith (shoutout to my alma mater, USC).

