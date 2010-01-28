Thursday South Sr. Bowl Notes

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following blog is part of HoustonTexans.com's 2010 NFL Draft coverage presented by FOX Sports Houston.

MOBILE, Ala. - Full practices are now finished for both the North and South teams at the Senior Bowl. The South wrapped up it's work just after 3 p.m. today at Ladd-Peeples stadium. Lots of special teams work was done this afternoon, in terms of punt and kickoff coverage.



We talked with guys like Alabama's Terrence Cody and Dexter McCluster of Ole Miss, and you can hear parts of their interviews and more by clicking here. The podcast from this morning's North practice can be heard by clicking here. We'll have a complete wrapup a little later in the Practice Report, but for now, check out these tidbits from the South practice.

-Rare was the occasion today, and rare has been the occasion this week, that Cody's been blocked by just one man. In team drills around the goal line, he would line up over the center and get double-teamed by the center and the left guard. If he was over the right guard, he was doubled up by that right guard and the right tackle. At 370 pounds, he's a body that needs help blocking.

"It means they respect my ability to stop the run," Cody said to us after practice. "But it probably could just be a blocking scheme that they have, but it's a lot of respect when they double-team me."

-It was another successful day--in terms of gaining yards and finding the end zone in goal line situations--for Dexter McCluster of Ole Miss. The running back/receiver combines explosive speed and incredible shiftiness to find holes and produce yardage, and his lack of size (5-8, 165) hasn't seemed to hinder him.

He's also relished being able to play all over the field, and thinks his performance at the various spots has helped him in the eyes of scouts.

"I think I'm showing it out here right now," McCluster said. "Pretty much playing everywhere: punt return, kick return, slot receiver, maybe running back. I want to make sure I'm crisp at all of them, so when it's time, I don't miss a beat."