Tickets sold out for AT&T MLS All-Star Game





Houston's Reliant Stadium has sold out for tonight's 2010 AT&T MLS All-Star Game featuring the best of Major League Soccer against Manchester United (7:30 p.m. ET; TV: ESPN2, Galavision; ESPN Deportes Radio). More than 70,000 fans are expected to attend the game in Houston. The sell-out crowd will be among the highest attendance for an All-Star Game in a major U.S. sport.

Tickets for the game were purchased in 41 states and five countries.

Fans attending the game in Houston are urged to arrive at the stadium early to avoid traffic and long lines. Soccer Celebration, an interactive fan zone featuring live entertainment, autograph sessions by players, sponsor booths and giveaways, opens at 3 p.m. CT in Lot 18, just outside of the stadium.

With parking lots expected to fill up quickly, fans are advised to take MetroRail, if possible, to the match. The blue, red, and green parking lots at Reliant Stadium will open at 3 p.m., with all other lots following at 4 p.m. Soccer Celebration, featuring pre-game activities for fans of all ages, will also start at 3 p.m.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. A full timeline of events and list of regulations is available at http://www.houstondynamo.com/allstargamedayinfo.

The match in Houston is the last U.S. tour stop of Manchester United's five-city tour, which included stops in Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, and Kansas City, where the Wizards defeated Manchester United 2-1.

