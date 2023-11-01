TORO Continues to Take the BULL Out of Bullying

Now in its 11th season, the community partnership has seen the Texans' mascot visit area elementary schools to teach kids about the importance of putting an end to bullying. Eyes, ears and hearts have been opened, knowledge has been gained and nearly 400,000 students from the Houston area have been educated through the program.

"We are honored to partner with the Houston Texans on the "Toro Takes the Bull Out of Bullying" campaign," said David Reid, NOV's Chief Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer. "This initiative teaches children in our communities about the detrimental impacts of bullying. With the Houston Texans' influential platform, this campaign engages students in a meaningful way to stand up against bullying and make positive choices. We are committed to promoting respect and kindness among the next generation."

Texans safety and team captain Jimmie Ward was a spokesperson for the event and appeared with TORO last week at Fondren Elementary School. The students at the HISD school in southwest Houston took part in the interactive program and also went home with an anti-bullying booklet that helped them continue to learn how to handle bullying.

"We are thankful for NOV's partnership over the last decade and are immensely proud of the impact we've made in Houston together," Houston Texans Senior Vice President of Partnerships Jerry Angel said. "We are committed to inspiring hope in our community and this initiative helps us and NOV provide kids with the resources they need to tackle bullying."