TORO Continues to Take the BULL Out of Bullying

Nov 01, 2023 at 09:00 AM
TORO and Jimmie Ward take the BULL out of Bullying
An image from the Oct. 24, 2023 TORO Takes the Bull out of Bullying school program at Fondren Elementary School in Houston, TX.

Now in its 11th season, the community partnership has seen the Texans' mascot visit area elementary schools to teach kids about the importance of putting an end to bullying. Eyes, ears and hearts have been opened, knowledge has been gained and nearly 400,000 students from the Houston area have been educated through the program.

"We are honored to partner with the Houston Texans on the "Toro Takes the Bull Out of Bullying" campaign," said David Reid, NOV's Chief Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer.  "This initiative teaches children in our communities about the detrimental impacts of bullying. With the Houston Texans' influential platform, this campaign engages students in a meaningful way to stand up against bullying and make positive choices. We are committed to promoting respect and kindness among the next generation."

Texans safety and team captain Jimmie Ward was a spokesperson for the event and appeared with TORO last week at Fondren Elementary School. The students at the HISD school in southwest Houston took part in the interactive program and also went home with an anti-bullying booklet that helped them continue to learn how to handle bullying.

"We are thankful for NOV's partnership over the last decade and are immensely proud of the impact we've made in Houston together," Houston Texans Senior Vice President of Partnerships Jerry Angel said. "We are committed to inspiring hope in our community and this initiative helps us and NOV provide kids with the resources they need to tackle bullying."

For more information on the program, please click HERE.

Related Content

news

Wrapping up the NFC South, Halloween | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans wrap up their NFC South tour this week, plus Halloween costumes and sports are always a win. 
news

Texans lose another center to injury, latest on Jarrett Patterson

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans gives an update on the Houston Texans starting center, Jarrett Patterson who was carted off the field during Sunday's game at Carolina. 
news

The Carolina Panthers said some stuff about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Read what Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich and some players said about the Texans ahead of the Week 8 matchup between the two clubs.
news

By the Numbers: Texans prepare for familiar showdown in Carolina

John Harris breaks down the numbers between the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers 
news

Back to Business after the Bye | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer gets back into the swing of things with a quick recap of the latest news about the matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
news

Who would you add? Plus, Happy Texans bday | Daily Brew

The All-32 NFL Draft is re-visited. If you don't know what that means, no sweat. Just read below and then do one with your friends.
news

C.J. Stroud chatter, J.J. Watt's next move...and Bo Jackson | Daily Brew

QB C.J. Stroud, Ring of Honoree J.J. Watt and SuperHero Bo Jackson all check in on the latest Daily Brew.
news

Juneteenth, Father's Day and more | Daily Brew

The Texans are celebrating Juneteenth, celebrated Father's Day over the weekend, and are in the midst of the 6-week break before training camp.
news

Don't get soft, cut some hair, Haywood Jeffires & more | Daily Brew

This Daily Brew has a reminder by DeMeco Ryans before the long break, some more memories of J.J. Watt, and an appreciation of a great Houston wide receiver.
news

A signing, some boxing, and Forrest Gump | Daily Brew

News about a Houston Texans signing, the run defense getting bolstered and a Forrest Gump lookalike dominate today's Daily Brew.
news

Minicamp is over, Mike Leach to the Hall, 1990's news | Daily Brew

The Texans wrapped up their offseason conditioning program Wednesday with the final Veteran Minicamp. Also, Mike Leach is headed to a Hall of Fame, and some delicious 1990's tidbits are on the menu.
Advertising