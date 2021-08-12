Training Camp 8/11/21: Notes and Quotes

Aug 12, 2021 at 06:58 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

"I grew up my whole life there, so it's everything. It's who I am. That's where I came from. So it built me into who I am today. I wouldn't be here without Green Bay.” Offensive lineman Max Scharping

The Houston Texans held their final practice before Saturday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. The team practiced in shorts for Day 14 of Training Camp presented by Xfinity at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Head coach David Culley said the preseason rotation of players would be determined after practice.

Culley spoke with media before practice and said he has seen consistency from this team in the past three days.

"This will be the third day that I feel like that, from a consistency standpoint from the whole total team, that I see us getting better," Culley said. "I mean we're getting better. We're not where we need to be, but I'm seeing less and less mistakes. It's not the repeat mistakes that we've been having."

Tight end Jordan Akins was not practicing for a third consecutive day and is considered day-to-day.

Bradley Roby was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

"He's been doing fine,' Culley said. "He hasn't really had any serious symptoms. Basically, it affects guys differently."

Max Scharping is excited to go back to his hometown of Green Bay this week and has had a good camp to this point.

"He's been doing excellent with what we've asked him to do," Culley said.

Scharping says veteran offensive lineman Justin Britt is one of the most positive guys he has been around.

"He's in here at like 5:30 in the morning," Scharping said. "He loves this stuff."

Britt says he's approaching Saturday's preseason game differently since he didn't play last season.

"I'm excited," Britt said. "It feels like my first game in a while. I'm excited to get out there and get my feet wet again and get the rhythm of the game again."

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks said that rookie quarterback Davis Mills continues to show improvement each day in camp.

"You talk about a guy that's really, first of all, smart, and he's learning from his mistakes out there," Cooks said. "He's playing faster every single day. I think, as a young guy, as long as you continue to take steps forward in training camp and show that you're playing faster and faster, that shows everyone else that you're getting the hang of it."

The takeaways continued for Lovie Smith's defense. Rookie linebacker Garett Wallow had an interception in 7-on-7s.

In the same drill, Lonnie Johnson had great coverage on the tight end for a pass defensed.

In a team period, No. 24 Tremon Smith made some impressive pass breakups on back-to-back plays.

On third-down, Jeff Driskel threw a touchdown pass to Brevin Jordan.

The Texans newest running back, Darius Jackson, is wearing No. 40. The third-year back out of Eastern Michigan played for Dallas and Green Bay. He was released by the Las Vegas Raiders and signed by the Texans on Wednesday.

The team will travel to Green Bay this week for their first preseason game of 2021. Kickoff at Lambeau Field is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. CDT on ABC-13 and SportsRadio 610.

Photos: That Football Feeling Bus Tour presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Experience "That Football Feeling" with our Season Kickoff Tour presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors as you drive around Houston or at one of our designated tour stops with the Texans branded double-decker bus. The Season Kickoff Tour features a unique photo opportunity, giveaways, prizes, music, special Texans guests and more as we celebrate the return to football and the start of the 2021 Season. Learn more here.

Photo Aug 12, 12 30 06 PM
1 / 28
Photo Aug 12, 12 51 11 PM
2 / 28
Photo Aug 12, 12 00 53 PM
3 / 28
Photo Aug 12, 12 27 41 PM
4 / 28
Photo Aug 12, 5 33 38 PM
5 / 28
Photo Aug 12, 12 35 04 PM
6 / 28
Photo Aug 12, 12 29 48 PM
7 / 28
Photo Aug 12, 12 26 05 PM
8 / 28
Photo Aug 12, 12 34 08 PM
9 / 28
Photo Aug 12, 12 27 06 PM
10 / 28
Photo Aug 12, 12 33 48 PM
11 / 28
Photo Aug 12, 12 29 13 PM
12 / 28
Photo Aug 12, 12 26 49 PM
13 / 28
Photo Aug 12, 12 00 20 PM
14 / 28
MicrosoftTeams-image (108)
15 / 28
MicrosoftTeams-image (104)
16 / 28
MicrosoftTeams-image (106)
17 / 28
MicrosoftTeams-image (105)
18 / 28
MicrosoftTeams-image (103)
19 / 28
MicrosoftTeams-image (107)
20 / 28
IMG_5606
21 / 28
IMG_6374
22 / 28
IMG_6366
23 / 28
IMG_5576
24 / 28
IMG_5600
25 / 28
IMG_5721
26 / 28
IMG_5597
27 / 28
IMG_5625
28 / 28
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notes and Quotes: Head Coach Lovie Smith's introductory press conference

Check out some of the headlines and quotes from Tuesday's introductory press conference with the new Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith.
news

Notes and Quotes: GM Nick Caserio on head coaching search, 2022 direction

For nearly 30 minutes, Caserio answered questions and gave his thoughts on a variety of topics just one day after Head Coach David Culley and Offensive Coordinator Tim Kelly were officially relieved of their duties.
news

Notes and Quotes: Ending 2021 with big wins and big awards

The Houston Texans closed out the 2021 year with two consecutive wins and several players earning awards and honors.
news

Notes and Quotes: Kickoff returns, Reserve List and Christmas

The Houston Texans kicked off their Week 16 preparation against the Los Angeles Chargers with a Victory Monday, more COVID-19 positives, an AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors and a partridge in a pear tree.
news

Notes and Quotes for Week 15: Changes in Jacksonville, going virtual (again) and finding the Brev-zone

Check out the top stories and quote from Week 15 as the Houston Texans prepare for their rematch with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Notes and Quotes: QB change and NFL news

Check out the top stories and quotes from the week as the Texans prepare for the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Notes and Quotes: From RBs to mac and cheese

Check out some of the Houston Texans top stories and quotes in Week 12. 
news

Notes and Quotes: Position changes and prepping for the Titans

Check out the top stories and quotes as the Houston Texans get ready for the Tennessee Titans.
news

Notes and Quotes: A Bye Week reset

Head Coach David Culley and Texans players discussed what they hope to accomplish during their time away from the game.
news

Notes and Quotes: Getting ready for Miami with Tyrod, trades and Tua

In a busy week with the trade deadline and a return to starting quarterback, Tyrod Taylor, here are the top stories and quotes of the week for the Houston Texans.
news

Notes and Quotes: Trades, Clubs and Sacks Fifth Avenue

Check out the top stories and quotes from the week as the Houston Texans prepare for Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Notes and Quotes: Hellos and goodbyes to familiar faces

Check out the top stories and quotes from the week as the Houston Texans prepare for Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Advertising