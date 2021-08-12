Training Camp 8/11/21: Notes and Quotes

The Houston Texans held their final practice before Saturday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. The team practiced in shorts for Day 14 of Training Camp presented by Xfinity at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Head coach David Culley said the preseason rotation of players would be determined after practice.

Culley spoke with media before practice and said he has seen consistency from this team in the past three days.

"This will be the third day that I feel like that, from a consistency standpoint from the whole total team, that I see us getting better," Culley said. "I mean we're getting better. We're not where we need to be, but I'm seeing less and less mistakes. It's not the repeat mistakes that we've been having."

Tight end Jordan Akins was not practicing for a third consecutive day and is considered day-to-day.

Bradley Roby was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

"He's been doing fine,' Culley said. "He hasn't really had any serious symptoms. Basically, it affects guys differently."

Max Scharping is excited to go back to his hometown of Green Bay this week and has had a good camp to this point.

"He's been doing excellent with what we've asked him to do," Culley said.

Scharping says veteran offensive lineman Justin Britt is one of the most positive guys he has been around.

"He's in here at like 5:30 in the morning," Scharping said. "He loves this stuff."

Britt says he's approaching Saturday's preseason game differently since he didn't play last season.

"I'm excited," Britt said. "It feels like my first game in a while. I'm excited to get out there and get my feet wet again and get the rhythm of the game again."

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks said that rookie quarterback Davis Mills continues to show improvement each day in camp.

"You talk about a guy that's really, first of all, smart, and he's learning from his mistakes out there," Cooks said. "He's playing faster every single day. I think, as a young guy, as long as you continue to take steps forward in training camp and show that you're playing faster and faster, that shows everyone else that you're getting the hang of it."

The takeaways continued for Lovie Smith's defense. Rookie linebacker Garett Wallow had an interception in 7-on-7s.

In the same drill, Lonnie Johnson had great coverage on the tight end for a pass defensed.

In a team period, No. 24 Tremon Smith made some impressive pass breakups on back-to-back plays.

On third-down, Jeff Driskel threw a touchdown pass to Brevin Jordan.

The Texans newest running back, Darius Jackson, is wearing No. 40. The third-year back out of Eastern Michigan played for Dallas and Green Bay. He was released by the Las Vegas Raiders and signed by the Texans on Wednesday.