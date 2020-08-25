Training Camp Tuesday 8/25/20: Notes and Quotes

The Houston Texans practiced outside but shed the full pads on Tuesday at the Houston Methodist Training Center. As southeast Texas prepares for Hurricane Laura, the Texans are also keeping an eye on the weather and are ready to alter plans for Thursday's intra-squad scrimmage if needed.
"We're on top of it and we'll make a call when we have to make the call," head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien said. "I think this one is different than (Hurricane) Harvey, right. You guys probably know better but it's more about wind and Harvey was about rain. I think wind is an issue relative to our bubble and things like that, so we'll stay on top of it."
The Texans got three consecutive days of practice in this week. Rookies have had an uphill battle in catchup without an offseason program, but cornerback John Reid, drafted in the fourth round (141st overall) out of Penn State, earned high praise from O'Brien.
"He's had a really good camp," O'Brien said. "He might've had the best camp of any rookie. Some of these guys come in here as rookies and they just know how to work. He's got a routine already. He's in here early. He's taking care of his body. He's studying tape. He's in the meetings. He spends extra time with his coaches. He's taking advantage of his reps. He's just a really focused."
Ross Blacklock is enjoying his first NFL camp just 20 minutes from home. The Houston native says it is "still surreal" that he's playing in his hometown for his favorite team.
"Being able just to go home and see my mom after practice or just being able to know that this is home, it's a blessing," Blacklock said. It doesn't happen to everybody so I'm just taking it in every day, being thankful I'm not somewhere far away. I'm right where I want to be. Growing up this was my favorite team so I can't be more excited and more happy to play here."
Lonnie Johnson, now in his second season, says "the sky is the limit" for him after a productive offseason of work.
"A year ago, coming in as a corner, I didn't know a lot about the game in the NFL," Johnson said. "I learned a lot from year one to year two. They say that's your biggest jump. That's pretty much it. I'm just ready to show the world that I can do."
Johnson also began his press conference by calling for the arrests of the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake.
Kahale Warring has been making the most of his reps now that he is back out at practice. The second-year tight end has improved and is a good route runner, according to O'Brien.
In addition to Warring, a number of players had a good practice on Tuesday.
"Jacob Martin, Zach Cunningham's had a great camp, Stevie Mitchell (Jr.). DeAndre Carter, Bradley Roby, Keion Crossen on special teams, A.J. Moore (Jr.) on special teams," O'Brien said. "I thought Bryan Anger punted really well today. Warring, you said that. I think our starting offensive line is playing really well. Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard – those guys are pretty good. So, doing good."
Also, this mystery has been solved:
"We were supposed to order Kata Robata for the vets, me and another rookie," Blacklock said. "It was just miscommunication with the vets and the rookies and the rookies took the L, so we brought J.J. and them donuts the next morning trying to make it up. Kind of like bringing your girlfriend flowers after y'all got into an argument."
Players have a day off on Wednesday with the team's first intra-squad scrimmage set for Thursday night at NRG Stadium.
