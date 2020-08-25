Training Camp Tuesday 8/25/20: Notes and Quotes

"Being able just to go home and see my mom after practice or just being able to know that this is home, it's a blessing," Blacklock said. It doesn't happen to everybody so I'm just taking it in every day, being thankful I'm not somewhere far away. I'm right where I want to be. Growing up this was my favorite team so I can't be more excited and more happy to play here."

Lonnie Johnson, now in his second season, says "the sky is the limit" for him after a productive offseason of work.

"A year ago, coming in as a corner, I didn't know a lot about the game in the NFL," Johnson said. "I learned a lot from year one to year two. They say that's your biggest jump. That's pretty much it. I'm just ready to show the world that I can do."

Johnson also began his press conference by calling for the arrests of the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake.

Kahale Warring has been making the most of his reps now that he is back out at practice. The second-year tight end has improved and is a good route runner, according to O'Brien.

In addition to Warring, a number of players had a good practice on Tuesday.

"Jacob Martin, Zach Cunningham's had a great camp, Stevie Mitchell (Jr.). DeAndre Carter, Bradley Roby, Keion Crossen on special teams, A.J. Moore (Jr.) on special teams," O'Brien said. "I thought Bryan Anger punted really well today. Warring, you said that. I think our starting offensive line is playing really well. Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard – those guys are pretty good. So, doing good."